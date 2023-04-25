DeSantis War Room Trolls Biden's Reelection Announcement

On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden made it official that he is indeed running for reelection. A particularly memorable and troubling part of his message was this idea that Biden thinks he can "finish the job." This includes the DeSantis War Room team. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is not only expected to announce his run for president soon and who could thus be a challenger to Biden come next November, but is actually featured in Biden's video announcement.

At 36 seconds in, the video shows a moment of former and potentially future President Donald Trump patting DeSantis on the shoulder, as Biden throws out one of his favorite insults, "MAGA extremists."

"But, you know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms. Cutting Social Security that you've paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what health care decisions women can make. Banning books. Telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote," Biden claims in the video. The book ban mention almost certainly being another dig at DeSantis, who has discussed at length what he aptly calls a "hoax." Mia also fact-checked such falsehoods from the president earlier on Tuesday.

The DeSantis War Room not long after the announcement released their own video, and they're going on the offensive.

"Hey Joe! What job is it that you want to finish," a narrator wonders. The video then shows clips of Biden stumbling through words and ultimately up stairs to board Air Force One as the narrator points out "you know, Joe, we'd rather you not finish the job!" In between such moments, the video also highlights Biden's mishandling when it comes to fear of a recession, rising violent crime, the crisis at the southern border, and historic inflation.

The tweet also highlights how polling has shown Americans believe the country is going in the wrong direction. NBC News also released a poll on Sunday showing that a whopping 70 percent of Americans don't want Biden to run again.

Despite once endorsing DeSantis in the Republican primary for the 2018 governor's race, and sharing positive views about DeSantis' job as governor, Trump and his campaign are now singing a very different tune, shaping up for an ugly primary against DeSantis.

A collection of polls aggregated by RealClearPolitics (RCP) shows that Trump is ahead of DeSantis by double digits, though DeSantis has not even declared yet. RCP currently shows Trump leading Biden by +1.3, while DeSantis leads Biden by +1.9.



