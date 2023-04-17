McConnell Backs Up McCarthy on Biden's Debt Ceiling Games
The Chinese Were Operating Their Own Police Station in New York City
What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and...
House Dem Displays Gross Ignorance Regarding Congress and the Supreme Court
Progressive Reporter Highlights the Gross Hypocrisy Surrounding the Pentagon Leaker
Kyle Rittenhouse Fires Back at Man Suing Him for Shooting in Self-Defense
'And Another Thing' With Kurt Schlichter
This Weekend Had Racist Roadways, Rice Paddy Restrictions, and Retroactive Abortion Laws
George Santos Files Reelection Bid
What Should We Make of Recent Poll on Gun Control?
Goodbye to Bad Education
Newt Gingrich Has a Word of Caution for 2024
Schumer Looks to Move Ahead in Replacing Feinstein on Judiciary Committee
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on the Availability of the Abortion Pill
Tipsheet

Republican Congresswoman Doubles Down on Criticizing GOP for Abortion Stance

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 17, 2023 10:30 PM
Screenshot via Twitter/@NancyMace

Less than a week after telling CNN that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should merely ignore the decision from Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk when he ruled that the agency violated federal standards when it approved mifepristone to be used as an abortion method in 2000, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is doubling down. 

While Mace offered some thoughtful points to host Shannon Bream while on "Fox News Sunday," she also had fierce words for the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, which has given her a "B" rating. 

"I find it ironic that Susan B Anthony would attack me," Mace responded. "I'm a victim of rape, I advocate for women who have been raped, and that organization will no longer talk to my office about pro-life legislation because I'm talking about birth control. I mean, some of these groups have gotten so over the top and extreme."

"We have not learned our lesson from the midterm election," Mace also claimed during the segment. "We went mildly pro-choice to being a vast majority of voters being pro-choice after Roe v. Wade. It changed the entire electoral environment in '22." 

SBA Pro-Life America had also called Mace's comments from last week "wildly out of step with the American people," as Madeline covered at the time. 

She also continued to argue Republicans did not do as well as expected in last year's midterms because of the abortion issue. "What I saw last year in the midterm elections, I saw us lose seats we should have won," Mace also claimed. "It feels like we're burying our heads in the sand. And every time I stick my head out and I take a position, I take it very publicly. Republicans will call me privately and then I say, ‘Well, what bill can we do, do you want to do with me, what press conference?’ And then there's silence. It's crickets, and it's tone deaf, and we're afraid of the issue because we're afraid of our base. But that's not what the base is."

Recommended

What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable Matt Vespa

Shortly after the election, SBA Pro-Life America shared during a press call as well as in subsequent memos that it was those members who boldly confronted the pro-life issue who were successful, including now Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), now Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), as well as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). 

Catherine Glenn Foster of Americans United for Life also argued in The American Conservative shortly after the election that "Abortion Didn't Hold Back Republicans."

The pro-life group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) shared across their social media channels how they protested Mace's local office earlier on Monday for her positions on abortion.

Mace's criticism of her fellow Republicans was lauded by the ladies of "The View" earlier on Monday.


Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable Matt Vespa
Newt Gingrich Has a Word of Caution for 2024 Rebecca Downs
Progressive Reporter Highlights the Gross Hypocrisy Surrounding the Pentagon Leaker Matt Vespa
Why McCarthy Is Telling Biden 'Enough Is Enough' Spencer Brown
Kyle Rittenhouse Fires Back at Man Suing Him for Shooting in Self-Defense Julio Rosas
BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What Alec Baldwin Did to the Family of the Cinematographer He Shot and Killed Is Deplorable Matt Vespa