Republican Congresswoman Doubles Down on Criticizing GOP for Abortion Stance

Less than a week after telling CNN that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should merely ignore the decision from Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk when he ruled that the agency violated federal standards when it approved mifepristone to be used as an abortion method in 2000, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is doubling down.

While Mace offered some thoughtful points to host Shannon Bream while on "Fox News Sunday," she also had fierce words for the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, which has given her a "B" rating.

"I find it ironic that Susan B Anthony would attack me," Mace responded. "I'm a victim of rape, I advocate for women who have been raped, and that organization will no longer talk to my office about pro-life legislation because I'm talking about birth control. I mean, some of these groups have gotten so over the top and extreme."

"We have not learned our lesson from the midterm election," Mace also claimed during the segment. "We went mildly pro-choice to being a vast majority of voters being pro-choice after Roe v. Wade. It changed the entire electoral environment in '22."

SBA Pro-Life America had also called Mace's comments from last week "wildly out of step with the American people," as Madeline covered at the time.

She also continued to argue Republicans did not do as well as expected in last year's midterms because of the abortion issue. "What I saw last year in the midterm elections, I saw us lose seats we should have won," Mace also claimed. "It feels like we're burying our heads in the sand. And every time I stick my head out and I take a position, I take it very publicly. Republicans will call me privately and then I say, ‘Well, what bill can we do, do you want to do with me, what press conference?’ And then there's silence. It's crickets, and it's tone deaf, and we're afraid of the issue because we're afraid of our base. But that's not what the base is."

"Some of the stances we've taken, especially when it comes to rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother, it's so extreme independent voters...cannot support us."



Republican @NancyMace says her own party hasn't learned the lessons of the last midterm on abortion.

Shortly after the election, SBA Pro-Life America shared during a press call as well as in subsequent memos that it was those members who boldly confronted the pro-life issue who were successful, including now Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), now Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC), as well as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Catherine Glenn Foster of Americans United for Life also argued in The American Conservative shortly after the election that "Abortion Didn't Hold Back Republicans."

The pro-life group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) shared across their social media channels how they protested Mace's local office earlier on Monday for her positions on abortion.

MONDAY: 2 press conferences, 1 rally, 1 protest in SC!!

Mace's criticism of her fellow Republicans was lauded by the ladies of "The View" earlier on Monday.

Whoopi looks to faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin to beat up the GOP for defending the unborn.

Alyssa praises Rep. Nancy Mace who called pro-lifers crazy people.

Whoopi looks to faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin to beat up the GOP for defending the unborn.

Alyssa praises Rep. Nancy Mace who called pro-lifers crazy people.

She then claims Republicans are not/cannot defend pro-life bills/laws like Florida's Heartbeat Protection Act




