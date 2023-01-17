Jim Banks Makes Senate Run Official

On Tuesday morning, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (R) officially announced his run for the U.S. Senate. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who currently holds the seat, will retire after serving one term to run for governor in Indiana.

Banks released a video making the announcement, highlighting his family's humble beginnings, meeting his wife through Indiana University College Republicans, and his time serving in the military.

"I love my family, and I love America. That’s why I decided to serve my country in the military, and one of the greatest joys of my life was coming home from Afghanistan to my wife and our three little girls. I was proud to defend America then, and today, I am just as proud to fight for our conservative Hoosier values in Congress," he stated in the video.

"That’s why I served overseas, and it’s why I’m running for the United States Senate. To restore America, and to make sure that my daughters have the same opportunities that I’ve had in this great country," he continued.

In addition, the announcement included a wealth of information about Banks' accomplishments in the House, including his holding China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable, securing the border, fighting to protect girls' sports, protecting the unborn, and fighting against Critical Race Theory (CRT).

It also shows Banks with Trump, referencing the congressman's commitment to "America First policies," while taking aim at President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). There's reference made to how the latter vetoed then House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) naming Banks to the January 6 select committee.

That’s why I am running to represent our great state of Indiana in the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/c7G0n3bJ1a pic.twitter.com/E23YL8jMkN — Team Banks (@TeamJimBanks) January 17, 2023

"Our nation is at a turning point. We need conservatives in Washington who are not afraid to fight back against the radical socialist Democrats who are trying to change America. I was proud to serve my country in the military, and I have been on the front lines fighting for our conservative Hoosier values in Congress. With your help, I’ll do that in an even bigger way in the United States Senate," Banks said in a statement.

"Radical Democrats and the spineless Republicans are going to do everything they can to stop me, but I need your help in the fight to restore America. I look forward to meeting with as many of you as possible in the coming months on the campaign trail, hearing about what matters most to you, and how we can effectively protect our American way of life for our daughters, sons, and future generations," Banks added.

Other names that have been floated include Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), and also more recently, former Gov. Mitch Daniels (R-IN).

A GOP operative who is close to Banks also provided a rather frank statement to Townhall about the state of the race. "It takes balls of steel to stand up to the Mitch Daniels establishment in Indiana and with his announcement today, Jim Banks is already proving that he has the type of courage it takes to make a terrific US Senator. His willingness to stand up to the good ol’ boy club in Indiana and Washington DC is exactly why the America First movement is quickly unifying behind his run. If Banks wins this race, conservative stalwarts like JD Vance, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz will have another ally in the United States Senate," the operative said.

Daniels has been regarded not only as part of the establishment, but as something of a RINO, including by Donald Trump, Jr. In a Monday column for Townhall, just before Banks announced his run, Kurt Schlichter also highlighted concerns with Daniels, with the pithy headline of "Mitch Daniels for Senate in 2004!"