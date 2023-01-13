Andrea Mitchell Trying to Change a Reporter's Word Choice Perfectly Sums Up Media Bias

There has certainly been a collective mainstream media freakout over the pro-life initiatives that a new House Republican majority has passed. Passing these initiatives shows not just a fulfillment of promises about pro-life priorities, but also draws a strong contrast to Democrats, and their media allies. During a Thursday segment, MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell showed perfectly how in bed with the Democrats the mainstream media is, when she dared to take issue with Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake for using the term "pro-life."

As clipped by the Washington Free Beacon, which our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Haake was talking about his conversation with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who describes herself as such.

Andrea Mitchell chides a reporter for using the term "pro-life"



"Let me just interrupt and say that pro-life is a term that they—an entire group wants to use, but that's not an accurate description."



Reporter: "I’m using it because it’s the term she used to describe herself." pic.twitter.com/fdh3FLouz5 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 12, 2023

Mitchell was asking about why Rep. Mace, who favors exceptions for rape and incest "thought it was the wrong tone for her caucus to be pursuing this abortion legislation and why it was unfair to women, especially women who have been subjected to rape or incest or, you know, other forms of sexual violence and she ended up voting for the abortion measures."

Despite having asked Haake a direct question, Mitchell hardly let him respond before jumping in to show off her extreme bias.

"Well, she told reporters after the fact that at the end of the day, she was, as she described herself, pro-life and that she felt it was important to vote for these measures despite their potentially politically damaging--or politically unappealing appearance, if you will for future voters--" Haake tried to explain.

"Garrett, let me--let me just interrupt and say that pro-life is a term that they--an entire group wants to use, but that is not an accurate description," Mitchell interrupted.

"I'm using it because that's the term she used to describe herself, Andrea," Haake aptly put it.

Mitchell did not have to answer as to why she finds "pro-life" to be "not an accurate description," but this is the mainstream media we're talking about here. They hold themselves to a different standard. It's worth highlighting that the chyron on the screen read "House Republicans Pass Anti-Abortion Bills."

The initiatives may be pro-life, but they're also commonsense. They're "as basic" and "as apple pie as it gets," to quote Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) who spoke from the House floor in favor of the initiatives on Wednesday. More importantly, despite what pro-abortion Democrats, abortion groups, and the media think, the initiatives do not actually limit abortion.

One is a bill known as the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which, as the name suggests, mandates care for infants born alive from failed abortions. The other is a resolution condemning the recent surge of violence against pro-life organizations, including pregnancy centers and churches.

Mitchell claimed "I understand. I understand," before acknowledging "anyway, that was her explanation." Something tells us she doesn't actually "understand," and will likely go back to calling pro-lifers "anti-abortion" or "anti-choice." Again, these people are very much in line with pro-abortion Democrats. Mitchell has been in the business a long time, perhaps too long. Who better to sum up the bias than her?