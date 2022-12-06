Actress Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Brief Battle With Cancer

On Monday night, it was announced that film and television actress Kirstie Alley had died after a brief and previously undisclosed battle with cancer. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared a statement to their mother's Twitter account indicating her passing. The actress was surrounded "by her closest family," according to the statement.

The statement highlighted both her acting successes, as well as her role as a mother and grandmother. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the statement read.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren, and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," the statement also highlighted later down.

The statement closed in part by thanking fans for their "love and prayers," while also asking people to "respect our privacy at this difficult time." Replies are restricted, but the tweet so far has close to 13,000 retweets and over 8.000 quoted retweets as people pay their respects.

Alley was something of a darling to the conservative movement. An outspoken voice, she appeared last year on Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" where she discussed the trials and tribulations of being a conservative in Hollywood, and called out "psycho" Hollywood politics.

She was also not afraid to call out the powers that be over COVID-19 restrictions, including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and CNN.

IMdB lists her as having 76 acting credits, with her most recent project being the television movie, "You Can't Take My Daughter."

"Kirstie Alley" has been trending on Twitter, including some of her most noteworthy projects such as "Cheers," "Look Who's Talking" and "Drop Dead Gorgeous."