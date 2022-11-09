Like Other Pennsylvania Democrats, Matt Cartwright Hangs Onto House Seat

Pennsylvania Democrats had a good Election Night, Rep. Matt Cartwright included. The congressman, who has been serving since 2013, managed to fend off Republican challenger James Bognet.

With 95 percent of the race in, Cartwright has 51.17 percent of the vote to Bognet's 48.83 percent.





This was especially a race to watch, as it was considered a "Toss Up," and one of the many which ultimately went in the direction of Democrats.

CNN projects Matt Cartwright wins PA-8. The Democrat holds onto the northeast PA seat that would have voted for Trump, 51-48 percent. Another toss-up comes off the board for Dems. pic.twitter.com/T2v489QuFi — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 9, 2022

As of Saturday morning, with what races have so far been called, Rep. Susan Lee of the 7th Congressional District looks to be the only House Democratic incumbent who may lose her race in Pennsylvania, as the race has not been called. With 95 percent of the vote in, though, she remains narrowly in the lead.



