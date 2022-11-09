AOC Turns On Democrats
Disturbing: Women Can Now Get An Abortion At Nine Months In California
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered
‘Just Don’t’: Jim Clyburn Criticized for Making Yet Shameful Comparison
Abbott's Focus On Real Issues Took Him to Victory, While Abortion and Gun...
Biden Doubles Down on His Agenda After 2022 Midterms
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump!
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well
John James Wins in Michigan
The Magic Number: GOP Still Confident They Can Get to 218 in the...
Marco Rubio Asks What Everyone Is Thinking About States' Ability to Count Votes
Democrat Hillary Scholten Beats DCCC-Boosted Republican John Gibbs
Youngkin Explains the 'Big Message' of Tuesday's Election Results
Kamala Harris’ Husband Has a Message for Dems If Biden Decides Not to...
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House
Tipsheet

Like Other Pennsylvania Democrats, Matt Cartwright Hangs Onto House Seat

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 09, 2022 8:45 AM

Pennsylvania Democrats had a good Election Night, Rep. Matt Cartwright included. The congressman, who has been serving since 2013, managed to fend off Republican challenger James Bognet. 

With 95 percent of the race in, Cartwright has 51.17 percent of the vote to Bognet's 48.83 percent. 


This was especially a race to watch, as it was considered a "Toss Up," and one of the many which ultimately went in the direction of Democrats.

As of Saturday morning, with what races have so far been called, Rep. Susan Lee of the 7th Congressional District looks to be the only House Democratic incumbent who may lose her race in Pennsylvania, as the race has not been called. With 95 percent of the vote in, though, she remains narrowly in the lead. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter
Mitch McConnell's Days As Senate Leader May Be Numbered Sarah Arnold
Scalise Announces Who Will Be Speaker of the House Katie Pavlich
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
LOL: These Posts by Defeated Democrats Didn't Age Well Mia Cathell
National Republicans Should Be Thanking Lee Zeldin Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Nation Rejoices! A Humiliating Defeat for Trump! Ann Coulter