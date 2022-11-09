Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Despite Valiant Challenge from Zeldin, Hochul Manages to Win New York Gubernatorial Race
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas
Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa
Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race Against Doug Mastriano
Trump Preempts Politicized Prosecutors
Election Hangover
A Talk With Bill Barr About Russiagate, the FBI, and Accountability
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by...
Goodbye Affirmative Action, Hello Individual Freedom and Dignity
Biden Vows to Legalize Nationwide Killing of Unborn Babies
The Polarizing Media Decries Polarization
Ted Budd Keeps North Carolina in Republican Hands
J.D. Vance Emerges Victorious in Ohio's Senate Race
Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea
Tipsheet

Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race Against Doug Mastriano

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 09, 2022 12:10 AM

Late into Tuesday evening, Decision Desk HQ called the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race for Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro in a race he was largely expected to win. Shapiro, who serves as the state's attorney general currently, also ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. 

With 98 percent of the vote in, Shapiro is up 54.58 percent of the vote compared to Mastriano's 43.57 percent. 


Shapiro was largely favored by forecasters who considered the race to be "Likely Democratic" or "Lean Democratic." He was also favored in the polls. If this approximately 9 point lead holds, it will be about what pollsters predicted, with his RealClearPolitics (RCP) average showing a +8.3 lead. That being said, some polls do look to have overestimated Shapiro's performance.

While Shapiro's race was called tonight, the same cannot be said for the closely-watched Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, his Republican nominee. That race is not expected to be called for some time, potentially days. Lawsuits have also come about due to what ballots to count and there were shenanigans in Luzerne County with a supply shortage in paper described as "seriously deficient."

Fetterman currently leads with a particularly narrow margin of 49.04 percent to Dr. Oz's 48.52 percent early on Wednesday morning. Fetterman's lead and potential win could very much potentially come off of Shapiro's coattails. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell
Kari Lake and Blake Masters Sue Maricopa County Spencer Brown
Battleground Nevada: We Have Some Insane Numbers Coming Out of Clark County Matt Vespa
Election Hangover Kurt Schlichter
This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread' Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell