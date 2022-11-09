Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Despite Valiant Challenge from Zeldin, Hochul Manages to Win New York Gubernatorial Race
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas
Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa
Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race Against Doug Mastriano
Trump Preempts Politicized Prosecutors
Election Hangover
A Talk With Bill Barr About Russiagate, the FBI, and Accountability
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by...
Goodbye Affirmative Action, Hello Individual Freedom and Dignity
Biden Vows to Legalize Nationwide Killing of Unborn Babies
The Polarizing Media Decries Polarization
Ted Budd Keeps North Carolina in Republican Hands
J.D. Vance Emerges Victorious in Ohio's Senate Race
Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea
Tipsheet

Democrat Seth Magaziner Wins Rhode Island's 2nd District, Narrowly

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 08, 2022 10:30 PM
AP Photo/David Goldman

It was a valiant effort from Republican nominee Allan Fung to be the first Republican from Rhode Island sent to the House since 1992. He was running in the state's 2nd Congressional District, which had been a +14 district for President Joe Biden.

Ultimately, though, he came up short, as Democrat Seth Magaziner was declared the winner at 9:42pm. With 91 percent of the vote in, Magaziner has 50.18 percent, to Fung's 47.11 percent. 

At some points, Fung led narrowly, but Magaziner ultimately pulled it off. The seat is currently held by Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI), who announced in January that he was not running for reelection. 

Fung served as the mayor of Cranston from 2009 to 2021. He also challenged Gina Raimondo in 2014 and 2018, who served as the state's Democratic governor until January 2021, when she left to serve in the Biden administration as the Secretary of Commerce. 

Given that Fung has held office in Rhode Island before and has run for several offices, perhaps he'll try again in the future. "Republicans love this guy," Bill Hemmer said on Fox News Channel on Tuesday night, acknowledging that this  loss is "a big disappointment" for Republicans, although he and Brett Baier acknowledged that "it is Rhode Island." For now, at least, that state will remain blue. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell
Kari Lake and Blake Masters Sue Maricopa County Spencer Brown
Battleground Nevada: We Have Some Insane Numbers Coming Out of Clark County Matt Vespa
Election Hangover Kurt Schlichter
This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread' Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell