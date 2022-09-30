Mandela Barnes Blames Ron Johnson for Steve Scalise Getting Shot in 2017 As Way to Excuse Problematic Tweet

As has been highlighted since Mandela Barnes won the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and even before, this guy is a seriously progressive candidate. He looks to be particularly extreme on crime and public safety issues such as Defund the Police, bail reform, and the Black Lives Matter riots that rocked the country in 2020, including and especially in Wisconsin, where he's the lieutenant governor.

As Punchbowl News showcased in their Friday morning newsletter though, this also applies to the Second Amendment, and a whole other host of issues. He even dragged Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) into it. Scalise was nearly killed on June 14, 2017 when Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson shot up the baseball field where Republicans were practicing ahead of that year's Congressional Baseball Game.

Barnes' comments came in a tweet from October 3, 2017, less than a week after Scalise returned to Congress. The tweet in question, which is still up, links to an article by Cristina Marcos for The Hill, "Scalise: Shooting 'fortified' my view on gun rights."

Barnes added some editorializing, though, writing "Taking one for the team. I question how people vote against self interest but this is next level. He literally almost died on this hill."

Taking one for the team. I question how people vote against self interest but this is next level. He literally almost died on this hill. https://t.co/Xx8ZQXuvzM — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) October 4, 2017

The Punchbowl newsletter includes a statement from Barnes, who not only seeks to justify the language used in his tweet, but blame his opponent. "This is a very personal topic for me as someone who has experienced the pain of losing friends and loved ones to gun violence. My comments came from a place of frustration with politicians like Ron Johnson who see gun violence happen everyday and turn their backs on solutions that would keep people safe," his statement to Punchbowl read.

Not only is there no apology to Scalise, but Barnes blames Johnson as well.

Scalise also chimed in after he was shown the comments. "That’s disgraceful. It says a lot more about his lack of character to be in essence condoning political violence. All of us should be standing up against political violence," his statement to Punchbowl read. "To say something like that, [Barnes] really needs to look in the mirror and reevaluate his lack of character."

Barnes does not appear to have added any such statement to his Twitter feed.

Such is not the only eyebrow raising remarks that Barnes as made on Twitter. On February 14, 2017 he referred to then President Donald Trump as a "Russian spy," adding "Believe me." On December 11, 2019, he also tweeted a suggestion that George Washington was not a top president, since he owned slaves. Both tweets are still up.

Donald Trump is a Russian spy. Believe me. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) February 14, 2017

Yeah. I mean, if slave owning is your thing, have at it! https://t.co/TLWCW0OSw5 — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) December 12, 2019

Barnes served in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2013-2017, and was elected as lieutenant governor in 2018. Such tweets came from his personal account.

The "Team RonJon" account tweeted out a question for Barnes asking when he would apologize. It was retweeted by Johnson's personal account.

.@TheOtherMandela Question of the Day:



When will you apologize to assassination target Steve Scalise for saying that when he was shot, he was "taking one for the team"? — Team RonJon (@TeamRonJon) September 30, 2022

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) highlighted these tweets and more on Thursday in a post that included excerpts in a report by Daniel Bice for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from that same day. In addition to highlighting such tweets, Bice pointed to an interview Barnes gave in February 2021, muring which he acknowledged "I spend a little too much time online."

As Bice wrote about Barnes:

All of the tweets in question are still up.

While Sen. Johnson had been considered something of a vulnerable Republican senator, polls continue to show him with a lead. Perhaps even more significantly, his polling has vastly improved as we get closer to the election on November 8.