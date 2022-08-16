Will Lisa Murkowski Be an Exception to the Fate Befalling Anti-Trump Republicans?

Wyoming, where Rep. Liz Cheney lost her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, is not the only state where voters cast ballots on Tuesday. The other state includes Alaska, where returns are not to be expected for some time. One race to watch is surely to see whether or not former governor and former vice-presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, will once more hold elected office, as Alaska's representative for the district at-large.

In Alaska's new and complex rank choice voting system, voters will also decide which of the 19 candidates will be on the ballot in November election for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who is running for re-election. Her most formidable opponent is Kelly Tshibaka, who, like Hageman, has been endorsed by Trump, there are 19 candidates on the ballot. It's a system that may actually help Murkowski.

Newsweek's Nick Mordowanec did a pretty succinct job explaining the system in a piece examining Tshibaka's chances:

Alaska voters will rank their top four candidates in each race. Unless one candidate garners over 50 percent of the first-choice votes, the candidate with the least support is eliminated from contention and voters' second choices are taken into account. The process continues in the same manner if another round does not result in a candidate hitting the 50 percent threshold. ... Polling of 1,201 likely Alaska voters conducted by Alaska Survey Research between July 2 and July 5 showed Murkowski winning after round three—even after losing the first two rounds to her Trump-endorsed opponent. The survey also showed Murkowski with a 42.5 percent favorability rating compared to Tshibaka's 32 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percent.

The top four candidates will head to the general election in November, regardless of party affiliation.

It's hard to argue that anyone has been a greater thorn in Trump's side than Liz Cheney, and we all saw what happened to her tonight. She not only lost, but she may lose by more than the 30 points she was trailing behind Hageman in some polls.

Trump has had it out for Sen. Murkowski, too, one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict the former president in February of last year. Again, Trump had already left office, at this point.

As I wrote for a VIP piece in May of last year, POLITICO focused on both the Cheneys and the Murkowskis, among others, as RINO political dynasties that Trump has taken issue with.

The question is not so much whether Alaska will have a Republican senator once members for the new Congress are sworn in on January 3, 2023. The state is heavily Republican. The prognosticators acknowledge as much, since the race is considered "Safe Republican" or "Solid Republican."

Rather, the question whether it will have a senator who has not been afraid to go after Trump, and live to fight another day, should Murkowski come out the victor. Or, it will have a senator who had Trump's backing.

Last month, Geoffrey Skelley and Zoha Qamar analyzed for FiveThirtyEight "What It Will Take For Lisa Murkowski To Win Reelection In Alaska." As they wrote about the race:

Murkowski isn't one to count out. Not only did she win the 2010 general election after losing to Joe Miller in the Republican primary, she won through a write-in campaign, becoming only the second successful senatorial candidate to do so. Her approval rating among Alaskans also looks to have improved, according to data published last month from Morning Consult. Skelley and Qamar began their piece by making it clear Murkowski is a "political survivor."

If Murkowski does manage to hang on, though, it's not necessarily the case that this is representative of Republicans, including the most notorious of RINOs, who have taken their chances when it comes to voting against Trump while remaining in a party that the former president is still very much influential in.

Not only does Murkowski have a history of winning against odds in a fiercely independent state, Alaska has a rather different system of electing candidates as it is.

Republicans who voted to impeach Trump have had a pretty bad electoral history in their primary races since then, or have chosen to retire rather than lose. The former president has also had a fairly successful time in selecting candidates, with many (but not all) winning their primary races.