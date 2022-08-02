Veterans

After Much Drama and Delays, Senate Passes PACT Act for Veteran Burn Pit Victims

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Aug 02, 2022 8:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Tenally

In a vote of 86-11, the U.S. Senate voted Tuesday night on the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. The bill will help veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits by expanding their care from the Department of Veterans' Affairs. 

There was much drama surrounding the bill last week, when Republicans voting against it were accused by Jon Stewart, among others, of turning against veterans. 

In reality, as explained by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), the vote against the legislation came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) added unrelated discretionary spending to the tune of $400 billion, which was not in the House version that had previously passed by a vote of 342-88. The Senate had also previously voted on the bill in June, in a vote of 84-14. 

He also blamed Democrats for not passing the bill sooner.

Sen. Toomey, who appeared on multiple Sunday shows earlier this week, made other subsequent media appearances as well, defending Republicans from this line of attack. 

As Guy wrote on Monday and discussed on "Fox News Sunday," the claims that Republicans were holding up a bill to hurt veterans were liberal, fear-mongering talking points that deserved a fact-check. 

It was announced earlier on Tuesday that Leader Schumer and Senate Republicans had come to an agreement. 

Part of the agreement involved voting on amendments from Sen. Toomey and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), which needed 60 votes to pass, though they failed. 

As the bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives last month, it's now headed to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law. 

