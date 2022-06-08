Facebook Slaps Disclaimer Advertising 'COVID-19 Information Center' in 'Gutfeld!' Sketch About Monekypox

Tuesday night's episode of "Gutfeld!" featured a sketch titled "Dr. Monkey," in which a man in a monkey suit gave a press conference. The sketch was shared to the Fox News show's social media channels, including Facebook.

Host Greg Gutfeld on Wednesday afternoon shared the sketch from his own account, noting that "Facebook actually added a disclaimer to this."

Facebook actually added a disclaimer to this. https://t.co/mU06TConZy — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 8, 2022

No such disclaimer appears on Twitter.

Sure enough, the actual Facebook post does include a disclaimer from the social media platform, inviting Facebook users to "Visit the COVID-19 Information Center for vaccine resources."

The sketch in question features a monkey in a lab coat uttering monkey sounds, while subtitles appear at the bottom of the screen. "Thank you all for coming. I'd like to clear up my previous statement that CDC stood for Container of Dead Chimps. Apologize for any confusion. The main point is stop trying to have sex with monkeys. Now I'll take some questions," the subtitles read.

A reporter in the sketch then asks "can vaccinated people have sex with monkeys," with the doctor responding "we wish you wouldn't." As the reporter keeps pushing for people to be able to have sex with monkeys, offering to wear masks while they do so, Dr. Monkey remains adamant. As a next reporter asks the monkey if they can have sex if he gives him a banana first, but the monkey doctor shuts down the sketch by declaring "no more questions!" He ads "I'd like to conclude by hurling feces. Thank you all for coming."

Other than obviously being a comedy routine, first and foremost because it features a monkey who is a doctor giving a press conference, the sketch isn't even about COVID.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are currently 40 confirmed cases spread out across 14 states plus Washington, D.C., according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The CDC issued an alert on Tuesday, using it as an excuse to recommend that travels wear masks.