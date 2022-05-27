Mother of Uvalde Shooter Finally Speaks Out, Inexplicably Claiming 'I Know He Had His Reasons'

On Friday, three days after her 18-year old, now deceased son, Salvador Rolando Ramos killed 19 young school children and two of their teachers, a CNN affiliate finally got ahold of Adriana Martinez. While she initially claimed "I have no words," she didn't stop there. What she said next is baffling and heartbreaking.

"I don't know what he was thinking," she added, which is understandable considering many others did not. Martinez went on to say, though, that "he had his reasons for doing what he did," as she then dared to ask "and please don't judge him," despite his actions that have repeatedly been condemned as "evil."

She went on to then say "I only want the innocent children to forgive me." When asked "what do you tell their families," Martinez in tears said "forgive me, forgive my son, I know he had his reasons."

When she was pressed "what reasons could he have had," Martinez bizarrely answered "to get closer to those children instead of paying attention to the other bad things. I have no words. I don't know."

Ramos lived with his grandmother, Celia Martinez Gonzale, 66, whom he had shot in the face, something he sent messages about before doing so, and before he went on his killing spree at Robb Elementary School. She has since come out of surgery.

The Washington Post published a profile piece of Ramos early on Wednesday morning, which received heavy criticism over due to its attempts at humanizing the suspect. The piece, which was updated later that evening mentioned that Martinez declined to speak to them.

What has further added to the devastation of the tragedy has been the newfound information revealed when it comes to mistakes from law enforcement.