Trump-Endorsed Herschel Walker Wins Georgia Senate Primary

Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 24, 2022 8:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Less than an hour after the polls closed in Georgia on Tuesday night, former NFL player Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was declared the winner in the Republican primary by Decision Desk Headquarters. He will go on to face Sen. Raphael Warnock, one of Georgia's two Democratic senators, in the November general election. 

From the start, Walker looked to be leading in the returns.

As of 8:13pm, Walker had 68.74 percent of the vote. The next closest contender, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, had 14.37 percent of the vote. 

Walker recently gained attention in the news for his pro-life position. As Madeline covered last week, Walker said "there’s no exception in my mind" when it comes to abortion. He was also endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC) on April 19. 

In contrast, Sen. Warnock claims to be "a pro-choice pastor," as he has promoted throughout Twitter, including in what was for a time a pinned tweet. He has also refused to mention any abortion limit he would support, as is the case with many other pro-abortion Democrats. 

The race is currently considered to be a "Toss-Up" by Cook Political Report, Sabato's Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections.

