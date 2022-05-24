Trump-Endorsed Herschel Walker Wins Georgia Senate Primary

Less than an hour after the polls closed in Georgia on Tuesday night, former NFL player Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was declared the winner in the Republican primary by Decision Desk Headquarters. He will go on to face Sen. Raphael Warnock, one of Georgia's two Democratic senators, in the November general election.

Decision Desk HQ projects Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) is the winner of the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia.



Race call: 7:38pm EDT



More results here: https://t.co/r3Sw6SmXle — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 24, 2022

From the start, Walker looked to be leading in the returns.

First Votes In: GA Senate GOP (Thread)



Herschel Walker 1,061

(65%)

Gary Black 481

(30%)



More results here: https://t.co/riw5MkpDum — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 24, 2022

As of 8:13pm, Walker had 68.74 percent of the vote. The next closest contender, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, had 14.37 percent of the vote.

Walker recently gained attention in the news for his pro-life position. As Madeline covered last week, Walker said "there’s no exception in my mind" when it comes to abortion. He was also endorsed by the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC) on April 19.

As a Christian and a father, I am proudly pro-life. Reverend Warnock says he is a pro-choice pastor. Every life is precious and created by God, and Georgians deserve a Senator who will always stand up for life. @NRLC https://t.co/0W4Cm0ukDs — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) April 20, 2022

In contrast, Sen. Warnock claims to be "a pro-choice pastor," as he has promoted throughout Twitter, including in what was for a time a pinned tweet. He has also refused to mention any abortion limit he would support, as is the case with many other pro-abortion Democrats.

As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.



I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) May 3, 2022

The race is currently considered to be a "Toss-Up" by Cook Political Report, Sabato's Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections.