When It Comes to Economic Success That's Happening, Let's Not Forget It's in the Red States

No matter how much President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party try to tout his supposed economic accomplishments, the president still gets low mark on his handling of the economy, devastatingly low, in fact. According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), using data from April 7-May 17, the president is at 36.3 percent approval rating on the economy, while 59.6 percent disapprove. That may have something to do with how the economic successes that are taking place in this country are occurring in states led by Republicans.

Under Democratic control, this country has spiraled, dealing with the highest inflation in 40 years and a cost of living that is not affordable.



On Friday, the Department of Labor released data on the state employment and unemployment figures, which is at 3.6 percent nationwide. The states with the lowest unemployment rates are Nebraska and Utah, at 1.9 percent each. Overall, eight of the 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republican legislatures.

The top 10 include Nebraska and Utah, as well as Indiana and Minnesota where the rate is at 2.2 percent; Montana, New Hampshire, and South Dakota, where it is at 2.3 percent; Kansas where it is 2.4 percent; Vermont, where it is at 2.5 percent; and Idaho, where it is at 2.6 percent.

Put another way, 20 of the 25 states with the lowest unemployment rates are led by Republican governors. And, 17 states hit new record low unemployment rates, 13 of which have Republican governors and 16 have Republican-controlled legislatures.

District of Columbia, which is controlled by Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, has the highest unemployment rate, at 5.8 percent. Seven of the 10 states with the highest unemployment rate are led by Democrats.

Including D.C., the top 10 states include D.C., as well as New Mexico where it is at 5.3 percent; Nevada where it is at 5.0 percent; Alaska where it is at 4.9 percent; Pennsylvania where it is at 4.8 percent; California and Illinois where it is at 4.6 percent; Delaware and New York where it is at 4.5 percent; and Michigan and Texas, which are at 4.3 percent.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) was quick to notice.

"The recipe for a weak economy at the state level is a Democrat-controlled the legislature mimicking the failing tax-and-spend policies of Joe Biden," said RSLC Communications Director Andrew Romeo. "For Americans living in Democrat-led states, there has been no relief from the Biden economy that has increased the cost of living, driven down true wages, and reduced job opportunities. But state Republicans are showing the path forward and will keep countering Biden’s failures by passing tax cuts, reducing regulations, and protecting individual liberty to ensure that their state economies are prosperous for small businesses, workers, and families now and for years to come."

Responses to the Wuhan coronavirus' effect on the economy may have something else to do with it. Nine of the 10 states for job recovery are led by Republican governors, and in all 10, there's a Republican-controlled legislature, as the Republican National Committee (RNC) took note of.

"In spite of Joe Biden and Democrats’ failed economic agenda that has hardworking Americans struggling to afford everything from gas to groceries, Republican-led states are delivering jobs and economic opportunity," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "The numbers don’t lie -- for another month nine of the top 10 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and all 10 states have Republican-controlled legislatures. While Joe Biden tries his best to tank our economy, Republican leaders will continue to show voters how conservative, pro-growth policies deliver for all Americans."

Republican-led states have recovered over 100 percent of their lost jobs, compared to the 87 percent in Democratic-run states.

The economy is improving in Republican-led states in other ways. This includes when it comes to the leadership in the 10 states with the highest increase in personal income from 2020 to 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

A CBS News/YouGov poll from last month has gained lots of attention, with a key takeaway being Americans' concerns with inflation. That poll had Biden at just a 37 percent approval rating on the economy, and a 31 percent approval rating on his handling of inflation.

The poll did show, though, that a majority of respondents, at 56 percent said their local job market looked good. This included a plurality, at 39 percent, who said it was "fairly good."

Such a part of the poll went noticed by The Washington Times editorial board in an editorial titled "Republican states v. Team Biden" from April 17:

Last month, the RSLC also highlighted in a press release how 18 GOP-led states have cut taxes, as such states have been doing for months.