Multiple People Shot at Church in Laguna Woods, California

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 15, 2022 6:15 PM
Multiple People Shot at Church in Laguna Woods, California

Source: Twitter, Bill Melugin

The Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted on Sunday afternoon that they responded to a shooting at a Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, located in Southern California. 

Subsequent tweets also mentioned that the suspect was detained at the scene, as well as that a weapon has been recovered. One person is dead on the scene from injuries. Four others are critically wounded and have been transported to the hospital. 

Reporting from the Associated Press also noted that "Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene."

Fox News Bill Melugin tweeted footage from the scene.

Those who know of the area point to how it is predominantly seniors. 

"Laguna Woods" is trending on Twitter in reaction to news of the shooting, with some already calling for gun control and criticizing the pro-life movement. 

