Multiple People Shot at Church in Laguna Woods, California

The Orange County Sheriff's Department tweeted on Sunday afternoon that they responded to a shooting at a Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, located in Southern California.

#OCSDPIO We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

Subsequent tweets also mentioned that the suspect was detained at the scene, as well as that a weapon has been recovered. One person is dead on the scene from injuries. Four others are critically wounded and have been transported to the hospital.

The suspect was detained at the scene. More to follow. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, please avoid the area. We are in Unified Command with @OCFireAuthority. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

Our FF/PM’s are on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients. Updates will follow. https://t.co/guCEiA2ANc — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 15, 2022

Reporting from the Associated Press also noted that "Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene."

Fox News Bill Melugin tweeted footage from the scene.

Brief video of the scene outside of the church. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/iHysapavHb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 15, 2022

Those who know of the area point to how it is predominantly seniors.

Please be praying for the community. Laguna Woods is predominately seniors. https://t.co/Uvh5lQ2tX9 — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) May 15, 2022

1 person has died, 4 wounded. @Geneva_Church is a Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods, CA. This community is home to retirees. Laguna Woods is a lovely community where people take care of each other. https://t.co/W52q94hqS1 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) May 15, 2022

"Laguna Woods" is trending on Twitter in reaction to news of the shooting, with some already calling for gun control and criticizing the pro-life movement.