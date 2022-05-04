NRCC

Vulnerable Democratic Member Rants About 'Government-Mandated Pregnancy' in Pro-Abortion Tweet

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 04, 2022 8:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The pro-abortion freakout to a leaked draft opinion indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade is a sight to behold. It's not just coming from random weirdos, but from members of Congress. Arguably the dumbest take involves claims of "government-mandated pregnancy." Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) a particularly vulnerable member, had the poor sense to tweet this out from her campaign account on Tuesday afternoon.

Her tweet claims that "Overturning Roe v. Wade means government-mandated pregnancy," and called on people to not only "Let that sink in for a minute" but "commit to work like hell with me to get the government out of your healthcare."

What followed was what could be one of the most stunning ratios in some time. Over 10,400 responses followed, compared to just 970 likes. Of the 1,802 retweets, 1,608 are quoted retweets mocking the congresswoman.

Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) confirmed that Craig is vulnerable. "Angie Craig is fearmongering because her support for extreme late term abortions is deeply unpopular in her district," he offered in a statement for Townhall. 

A few weeks back, a RollCall piece by Nathan L. Gonzales profiling the state of Minnesota's eight congressional races highlighted how Craig's is the only race where the incumbent is in a "competitive" race. While Craig's seat is considered "Tilt Democrat," all others are "Solid Republican" or "Solid Democrat."

A recent "2022 House Race Ratings" chart by Cook Political Report rated Craig's seat as a "Democratic Toss Up."

Rep. Craig's tweet isn't even original. A few hours before on Tuesday, Rep. Eric Swawell (D-CA) also tweeted a deranged tweet that ending Roe would amount to "government-mandated pregnancy," which he blamed on the GOP. 

The "work like hell" line is also similar to earlier reactions about the leaked draft from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and New York City's Mayor Eric Adams.

The difference between Craig and Swalwell, though, and Gov. Newsom and Mayor Adams, is that Craig is a lot more in danger of losing her seat. 

As of Wednesday night, Rep. Swalwell appears to be hysterically doubling down on his claim that Republicans want to ban interracial marriage, pointing to remarks from Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) from months ago that he quickly clarified, though Swalwell conveniently leaves that out. There is no reference in these tweets to how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is in an inter-racial marriage, as is Justice Clarence Thomas. 

