Vulnerable Democratic Member Rants About 'Government-Mandated Pregnancy' in Pro-Abortion Tweet

The pro-abortion freakout to a leaked draft opinion indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade is a sight to behold. It's not just coming from random weirdos, but from members of Congress. Arguably the dumbest take involves claims of "government-mandated pregnancy." Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) a particularly vulnerable member, had the poor sense to tweet this out from her campaign account on Tuesday afternoon.

Overturning Roe v. Wade means government-mandated pregnancy.



Let that sink in for a minute.



And commit to work like hell with me to get the government out of your healthcare. — Angie Craig (@AngieCraigMN) May 3, 2022

Her tweet claims that "Overturning Roe v. Wade means government-mandated pregnancy," and called on people to not only "Let that sink in for a minute" but "commit to work like hell with me to get the government out of your healthcare."

What followed was what could be one of the most stunning ratios in some time. Over 10,400 responses followed, compared to just 970 likes. Of the 1,802 retweets, 1,608 are quoted retweets mocking the congresswoman.

I see only government mandated stupidity here. — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) May 4, 2022

So when am I getting my government mandated girlfriend? — Bossman (@titan1teslab) May 3, 2022

So government is forcing women to get pregnant? How pray tell does that work? ???? — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) May 3, 2022

Mike Berg, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) confirmed that Craig is vulnerable. "Angie Craig is fearmongering because her support for extreme late term abortions is deeply unpopular in her district," he offered in a statement for Townhall.

A few weeks back, a RollCall piece by Nathan L. Gonzales profiling the state of Minnesota's eight congressional races highlighted how Craig's is the only race where the incumbent is in a "competitive" race. While Craig's seat is considered "Tilt Democrat," all others are "Solid Republican" or "Solid Democrat."

A recent "2022 House Race Ratings" chart by Cook Political Report rated Craig's seat as a "Democratic Toss Up."

Rep. Craig's tweet isn't even original. A few hours before on Tuesday, Rep. Eric Swawell (D-CA) also tweeted a deranged tweet that ending Roe would amount to "government-mandated pregnancy," which he blamed on the GOP.

and she is NOT ready to have a baby. If she tries to cross the border to seek medical relief, are we now going to STOP her? Are we going to chain her to her bed? Are we planning to pay for her prenatal care, her delivery, her child care? 2/ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

So, we all and the media must ask every Republican, what exactly do the logistics of government-mandated pregnancy look like? They can’t answer it. So we must never allow government-mandated pregnancy. End/ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

The "work like hell" line is also similar to earlier reactions about the leaked draft from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and New York City's Mayor Eric Adams.

Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced.



The world is about to hear their fury.



California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell. https://t.co/EhwSWXiZhx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 3, 2022

New York City knows that a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions is hers and hers alone.



This potential assault on their freedom by right wing extremists cannot stand.



We’re ready to fight like hell. https://t.co/TgAXFuqKUd — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 3, 2022

The difference between Craig and Swalwell, though, and Gov. Newsom and Mayor Adams, is that Craig is a lot more in danger of losing her seat.

The Republicans won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage. Do you want to save that? Well, then you should probably vote. https://t.co/MRytdsjUBP — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

Is this guy for real? Please educate him. @SenatorBraun said he wants to ban interracial marriage. And now @mattklewis is cheering that shit on. https://t.co/v0PhicUJQd — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

GOP: How dare @RepSwalwell accuse Republicans of wanting to ban interracial marriage.??



ALSO GOP: Republican Senator Senator says SCOTUS should never have legalized interracial marriage.



Nothing offends the GOP more than repeating back to them the horrible things they believe. pic.twitter.com/xRi3uBkYgi — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 3, 2022

As of Wednesday night, Rep. Swalwell appears to be hysterically doubling down on his claim that Republicans want to ban interracial marriage, pointing to remarks from Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) from months ago that he quickly clarified, though Swalwell conveniently leaves that out. There is no reference in these tweets to how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is in an inter-racial marriage, as is Justice Clarence Thomas.