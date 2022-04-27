It Looks Like Charlie Crist May Have Had His Own 'Basket of Deplorables' Moment

If he keeps up his lead in the polls, it looks like Rep. Charlie Crist will be Gov. Ron DeSantis' Democratic challenger come November. Crist, however, just had to have his own "basket of deplorables" moment when he referred to DeSantis' supporters as a "toothless crowd." As Javier Manjarres reported for The Floridian, Crist's comments came last weekend during a Democratic gubernatorial event that was hosted by the Manatee County Democratic Party.

So much for trying to convince voters he's a nice guy. Is this a desperate move to sway Progressive voters to his campaign?





https://t.co/8SyPsPAvzj #FlPol#Florida — Javier Manjarres (@JavManjarres) April 26, 2022

Manjarres noted that Crist, as well Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Sen. Annette Taddeo "all took political jabs at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but Crist appears to have pushed those attacks a little too far."

"While Ron DeSantis is trying to score political points with the red meat, hard right, toothless crowd, his actions have consequences on Florida families," Crist had said.

Manjarres also spoke to Townhall about Crist's remarks and how they could affect him in the race. "Crist is liked by many, but his latest attacks against 'toothless' Republicans could prove to be problematic for him in the general election against Gov. Ron DeSantis," Manjarres offered. "His slight against Republican voters will play well in his primary race where he is trying to win over the Progressive base of his political party, but not in a general where Republican and Independent voters can see right through Charlie’s constant smoke and mirrors campaigning."

A video also circulated of the remarks, from a fellow Democrat no less. Keith Edwards, Fried's communications director. "This is how you lose Florida for the 4th time," Edwards pointed out.

This is how you lose Florida for the 4th time: by mocking voters.

Crist had been elected governor back in 2006, when he was a Republican. In 2010 he ran as an Independent for what was an open Senate seat, only to lose to now Sen. Marco Rubio. He had initially run against Rubio for the Republican primary, but dropped out when Rubio surged in the polls. Crist ran once more for governor in 2014, this time as a Democrat, but was defeated by then Gov. Rick Scott who won re-election. Crist was elected to Congress as a Democrat in 2016.

In September 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton went on to refer to then Republican nominee Donald Trump's supporters as a "basket of deplorables" while at a fundraiser given by Hollywood actress Barbara Streisand. "You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up," Clinton said.

While there have been comparisons drawn between Clinton's comments and Crist's comments, Clinton was polling ahead of Trump. DeSantis has a lead on his challengers, including Crist.

Shortly after she lost the 2016 election, it was revealed that Clinton admitted that she perhaps should not have called a segment of the American people "deplorables."

The DeSantis campaign doesn't exactly seem to need any favors. Data from RealClearPolitics (RCP) has him up against any one of his challengers, and he's also at a 59 percent approval rating.