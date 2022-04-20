Latest Fundraising Numbers Reveal We May Be Even Closer to a Red Wave

It seems that each update on the upcoming November midterms seems to be going in one direction, which is that there's hope for a likely red wave in a matter of months, and that it may very well be historic.

As Paul Steinhauser reported on Wednesday for Fox News, the RNC brought in a record $17.6 million in fundraising for the month of March, which is the most they've raised during a March midterm election year. This makes for a total of $47 million during the January-March first quarter of fundraising. The RNC also has $44.9 million cash on hand at the end of March, with no doubt.

"The American people are sick and tired of the Biden gas hike, skyrocketing prices and failed Democrat policies that continue to hurt their pocketbooks," RNC Chairwoman is quoted by Steinhauser as saying. She also noted that "the Republican National Committee once again outraised Democrats and we continue to invest in our data driven ground game, election integrity, and fight to win the House and Senate to bring back our country from the brink of Socialism."

The DNC also raised a record $16.8 million in March and over $42 from January-March. They also do have a cash on hand advantage, of $57.2 million.

It's worth highlighting, though, that these fundraising numbers aren't the only sign for the midterms, far from it. Democrats themselves are chiming in with warnings.

A guest essay for The New York Times on Monday came from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Although she went for a hopeful tone, with her headline offering "Democrats Can Avoid Disaster in November," she isn't naive of the situation ahead of her and the Democratic Party.

"To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms," she writes at one point, also soon after warning that "Time is running short" when it comes to their agenda.

"Democrats cannot bow to the wisdom of out-of-touch consultants who recommend we simply tout our accomplishments. Instead, Democrats need to deliver more of the president’s agenda — or else we will not be in the majority much longer," Sen. Warren closes her piece with.

The GOP is already predicted to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives, though it's looking increasingly possible that winning back the U.S. Senate is in the cards as well.

Democratic strategist James Carville, as Fox News' Hanna Panreck highlighted, went on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber" to attack Democrats for not rallying behind President Joe Biden.

He also urgently spoke of the problem before the Democratic Party. "And the problem Democrats have, Ari, is that no one fears us," he said. "They are weak and all they are going to do is talk bad about each other. Literally, you can’t govern without fear. You can’t have a political party."

Carville and Melber also tellingly discussed how while Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump were at similar approval ratings at this point in their presidencies, Trump at least had more support from Republican voters. "When you go inside, and you unmask it, you see that Biden could get to right below 50 if the Democrats rallied behind him and started attacking the Republicans for being weird, as opposed to talking about what Biden hadn’t done for you," Carville offered.

As I highlighted over the weekend, Biden's pollster, John Anzalone, aptly warned in a conversation with POLITICO that "It’s the worst political environment that I’ve lived through in 30 years of being a political consultant."

Then there are examples in the media. POLITICO acknowledged that the midterms could still go poorly for the Democrats when it comes to Steven Shepard's "5 plot twists that could upend the midterms." As Shepard begins by noting, "The 2022 election was always going to be a bear for Democrats. The only question was how bad it might get."

CNN's Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza, who often keeps taps on how poorly Biden and the Democrats are doing, warned on Wednesday morning that "The House playing field is coming into focus. And it’s not a pretty picture for Democrats."

As I covered earlier on Wednesday, the November elections are looking bad for Democrats at the state level, especially in Arizona, where the party has all but given up it appears.