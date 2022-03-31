Nikki Haley Calls Upon the Spirit of Fellow Empowered Woman Margaret Thatcher in New Book

On Thursday, Macmillan Publishers announced that Nikki Haley's third book will be released on October 4, 2022 with St. Martin's press, and it calls upon another famous female for inspiration. The title, "If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women," comes from the famous Margaret Thatcher quote, "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."

Haley is an accomplished woman in her own right, as a former governor of South Carolina and former United States ambassador to the United Nations.

"In the spirit of Thatcher's quote, Haley offers inspiring examples of a range of women who worked against obstacles and opposition to get things done--including Haley herself. As a brown girl growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina, no one would have predicted she would become the first minority female governor in America, the first female and the first minority governor of South Carolina, or the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," a press release reads about the book. "That journey wasn’t an easy one. She faced many people who thought she didn’t belong – and told her so. She was too brown. Too female. Too young. Too conservative. Too principled. Too idealistic. As far asNikkiwas concerned, those were not reasons to hold her back. Those were all reasons to forge ahead."

The book has a theme of gaining and sharing inspiration and wisdom to and from other women. "Haley drew inspiration from other trailblazing women who summoned the courage to be different and lead. In turn, she has always tried to pass on that inspiration to other women," the press release continues.

In addition to touching upon her own childhood and political career, "If You Want Something Done," Haley's book will reference Thatcher; Israel’s former Prime Minister Golda Meir; Jeane Kirkpatrick, the first female United States Ambassador to the United Nations; human rights activist Cindy Warmbier; and education advocate Virginia Walden Ford.

Haley went on to found Stand for America in 2019. She's supported various political candidates as well, including Republican candidates in Virginia's statewide elections last November. And, last October, she had a role in launching the Right Leaders Network, a project from the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) aimed at getting more women and minority Republicans elected.

Haley has also been considered a potential contender for president in 2024, though Haley told the Associated Press last April she will not run if former President Donald Trump does. That being said, when it comes to other election cycles, Haley is rather young, having just turned 50 on January 20,

Haley's other books include "With All Due Respect" from 2019 and "Can't Is Not An Opinion" from 2012.