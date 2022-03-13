Even Trevor Noah Sees Benefits of 'President Wild Card' Trump When It Comes to Foreign Policy

Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Mar 13, 2022 9:15 PM
Even Trevor Noah Sees Benefits of 'President Wild Card' Trump When It Comes to Foreign Policy

Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Liberal host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah is causing a bit of a stir for a monologue from last Wednesday that's since gone viral. In it, he acknowledges that a lot of these foreign policy blunders wouldn't happen under former President Donald Trump, pointing out that other countries wouldn't pull similar tricks that they have on President Joe Biden, since Trump was so unpredictable. 

Noah was reacting to the news that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won't take the president's calls as the United States struggles with surging gas prices amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The president, also last week, had finally announced a ban on Russian oil imports, after some confusing talking points and blame games from the White House. 

The host made several jokes at Biden's expense, including about an early bedtime. "I mean, look, I know it’s hard to arrange those calls. You know, Riyadh[, Saudi Arabia] is eight hours ahead, Biden is asleep by 4 p.m., it’s a narrow window to make it work, but still: That must have been really embarrassing for Biden. Can you imagine? He phones them and they don’t pick up?"

Noah acknowledged that the White House denied the reports of foreign leaders refusing to take Biden's calls. "Now, according to the White House, this story is totally untrue. They deny it, which I would too. But either way, man, there is no denying that Saudi Arabia isn’t playing ball with Joe Biden," he said, going on to bring Trump into the conversation.

"And you know what? You can say what you want, but this would have never happened to Donald Trump. Never," Noah said, also mentioning how other world leaders found him so unpredictable. "No one was ever ignoring Donald Trump’s calls. 'Cause if you ignored Donald Trump’s calls, you didn’t know how he would respond. Maybe he’d send an angry tweet, or maybe he’d just, like, ban your country from everything. You don’t know."

Noah even suggested that Biden wishes Trump could step in for these situations. "That’s why I bet, in these situations, Biden actually wishes that he could hire Trump to step in as 'President Wild Card.' You know, just keep everyone on their toes. 'Cause if Trump was calling, you best believe the UAE, they’d be racing to pick up the phone." 

In his monologue, Noah launched into a fake phone call between a UAE leader and Trump, complete with the appropriate accents to impersonate each one.

"Mr. Trump! Mr. Trump! We’re here. Hello?" Noah imitated. 

"Too late, Achmed! You made me wait two rings. We’re bombing the UAE – and the UFC, just in case," he responded as Trump.

So shocking was it that someone like Noah would pile on in mocking Biden that Not the Bee mentioned the monologue in their "Did Trevor Noah just go full MAGA?" from Sunday. The post also mentioned a since-deleted tweet from Noah mocking Biden during his State of the Union address.

Biden may have the chance to hand off foreign policy responsibilities to Trump, should there be a rematch in 2024, and Trump comes out victorious. 

A Wall Street Journal survey released on Friday found voters evenly split at 45 percent between Biden and Trump. 

