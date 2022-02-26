Russia
Not Just Sanctions: Here's How Else the World is Punishing Vladimir Putin

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Feb 26, 2022 7:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people around the world are showing their displeasure at the unprovoked actions from Russia's President Vladimir Putin. This includes worldwide protests, including in Russia, as well as affected FIFA soccer game watches and the boycotting of Russian vodka. Social media sites are also moving to ban Russia from revenue. 

Anti-war protests are occurring in cities around the world. 

The demonstrations have certainly gone noticed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Thousands have been arrested in Russia for anti-war protests against their leader's actions. As Andrew Roth had reported for The Guardian on Friday, 1,800 people had been arrested. 

Russian celebrities are also joining in on protesting Putin, including tennis player Andrey Rublev who wrote "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. Daniil Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year has similarly called for peace. 

Russians protesting at home are facing increasingly harsh consequences. A Fox News update earlier on Saturday highlighted how independent news organizations in Russia have been forbidden from saying "war" and "invasion" in their coverage. 

Audrey Conklin also highlighted for FOX Business how the Kremlin has prevented access to Twitter, as people have been increasingly protesting the invasion.

Despite efforts from the Russian government, though, Anonymous has hacked Russian state TV channels, giving people hungry for real news a glimpse of what is going on in Ukraine. 

An NPR report also mentions how Facebook and YouTube are blocking Russian state media from running ads, while Twitter is also suspending its advertising in Russia and Ukraine. 

The extent of outreach has spread to sports, too, and not just the above-mentioned tennis players who have spoken out.

As Paulina Dedaj reported on Saturday for Fox News, Sweden and Poland have both refused to play Russia in the World Cup qualifier match next month. The countries are also calling on FIFA to cancel any games with Russia.

On Saturday "Abramovich" was trending on Twitter in light of the news that the Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich announced he was ceding "stewardship and care" of the Chelsea Football Club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation. 

There's also been calls to ban Russian vodka, with "Russian Vodka" trending on Twitter. Some bars and liquor stores in the United States and Canada are no longer selling Russian vodka, with some promoting Ukrainian vodka instead.

These moves of defiance are in addition to economic sanctions from several countries, including removing "selected" Russian banks from SWIFT. 

