Not Just Sanctions: Here's How Else the World is Punishing Vladimir Putin

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people around the world are showing their displeasure at the unprovoked actions from Russia's President Vladimir Putin. This includes worldwide protests, including in Russia, as well as affected FIFA soccer game watches and the boycotting of Russian vodka. Social media sites are also moving to ban Russia from revenue.

Anti-war protests are occurring in cities around the world.

Massive protest in London as people call for tougher sanctions on Russia. Tens of thousands of people outside of Downing Street @LBC pic.twitter.com/SYAR3vHNQK — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) February 26, 2022

Protestors are gathering in a small square right by Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble Crossing pic.twitter.com/SKjy6GREDX — Kantaro Komiya (@KantaroKomiya) February 26, 2022

Vast crowds protest the Russian invasion and sing Ukraine's national anthem in Tiblisi, Georgia, which Russia invaded in 2008.

They demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who refused to sanction Russia, @RFERL reportspic.twitter.com/gyuDQNe52N — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) February 26, 2022

Photos from protests against the Russian invasion, which are taking place around the globe. On these photos: Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; New York; the US; Istanbul, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/NoPJgmbCKU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 25, 2022

The demonstrations have certainly gone noticed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The largest demonstration in the modern history of Estonia took place in support of Ukraine. I am grateful to the Estonian people and @AlarKaris for their solidarity in these difficult times. Mr. President, our vyshyvanka suits you. pic.twitter.com/giMvr5d6HW — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Incredible Georgian people who understand that friends must be supported! ???????? Grateful to everyone in Tbilisi and other cities who came out in support of Ukraine and against the war. Indeed, there are times when citizens are not the Government, but better the Government. — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

Thousands have been arrested in Russia for anti-war protests against their leader's actions. As Andrew Roth had reported for The Guardian on Friday, 1,800 people had been arrested.

Protests are erupting in several Russian cities tonight against Putin's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, along with attempts from police to forcibly suppress them. Here's his hometown of St. Petersburg. I'll be threading videos below as I find them. pic.twitter.com/B5MyG5E4ou — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 24, 2022

Russian celebrities are also joining in on protesting Putin, including tennis player Andrey Rublev who wrote "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. Daniil Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open last year has similarly called for peace.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

Russians protesting at home are facing increasingly harsh consequences. A Fox News update earlier on Saturday highlighted how independent news organizations in Russia have been forbidden from saying "war" and "invasion" in their coverage.

The power of Russian people is the worst nightmare for Putin. That is why the Kremlin is trying its best to suppress traditional and social media.



The Kremlin, you might succeed in short-term, but Russian people will learn about your war crimes and come for you. — Eto Buziashvili (@EtoBuziashvili) February 26, 2022

Putin is censoring Twitter and is limiting access to Facebook.

????? ?????????? ??????? Twitter ? ???????????? ?????? ? Facebook. https://t.co/QxCFqkGOCs — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 26, 2022

Audrey Conklin also highlighted for FOX Business how the Kremlin has prevented access to Twitter, as people have been increasingly protesting the invasion.

Despite efforts from the Russian government, though, Anonymous has hacked Russian state TV channels, giving people hungry for real news a glimpse of what is going on in Ukraine.

An NPR report also mentions how Facebook and YouTube are blocking Russian state media from running ads, while Twitter is also suspending its advertising in Russia and Ukraine.

The extent of outreach has spread to sports, too, and not just the above-mentioned tennis players who have spoken out.

As Paulina Dedaj reported on Saturday for Fox News, Sweden and Poland have both refused to play Russia in the World Cup qualifier match next month. The countries are also calling on FIFA to cancel any games with Russia.

On Saturday "Abramovich" was trending on Twitter in light of the news that the Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich announced he was ceding "stewardship and care" of the Chelsea Football Club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation.

There's also been calls to ban Russian vodka, with "Russian Vodka" trending on Twitter. Some bars and liquor stores in the United States and Canada are no longer selling Russian vodka, with some promoting Ukrainian vodka instead.

Some bars and liquor stores think they’ve found a potent way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. https://t.co/rERswtq9rz pic.twitter.com/0XhOpJeNHt — ABC News (@ABC) February 26, 2022

These moves of defiance are in addition to economic sanctions from several countries, including removing "selected" Russian banks from SWIFT.