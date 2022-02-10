Canada

Ontario Government Makes It Illegal to Donate to Canadian Truckers Over GiveSendGo

Posted: Feb 10, 2022 10:15 PM
Ontario Government Makes It Illegal to Donate to Canadian Truckers Over GiveSendGo

Source: Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

The coverage of how the Canadian government has treated the "Freedom Convoy" of truckers for protesting restrictions to do with the Wuhan coronavirus has been disquieting, especially since there's another unpleasant update. Last week, after GoFundMe froze donations for Canadian truckers, GiveSendGo stepped in, though that too now appears to be in jeopardy. Reports came in on Thursday night that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a request from the provincial government to freeze access to the donations. Such news led to "GiveSendGo" trending on Twitter. 

According to CBC News:

A statement from Premier Doug Ford's office on Thursday said Attorney General Doug Downey brought the application for the order, under Section 490.8 of the Criminal Code, to prohibit anyone from distributing donations made through the website's "Freedom Convoy 2022" and "Adopt-a-Trucker" campaign pages.

Ivana Yelich, a spokesperson for the premier, said the order "binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations."

Ottawa Premier Doug Ford tweeted out on Thursday night that the truckers were "occupations," which spokesperson Ivana Yelich retweeted.

A short time after the reports came out, GiveSendGo tweeted a response signaling that they would not comply. 

Ezra Levant, of RebelNews, which has been covering the "Freedom Convoy" thoroughly via ConvoyReports.com, tweeted out the court order in a lengthy thread.

Levant explained, among other things, how the process can be quite secretive in Canada.

Levant seemed sure that the truckers will keep fighting.

For all of the disdain that government officials have shown towards the truckers, buried at the bottom of the report from CBC News is a mention that the government has turned down talks. 

"Also on Thursday, representatives of the Ontario government declined a third invitation to participate in trilateral talks to deal with ongoing vaccine mandate protests, sources told CBC News," the report mentioned. "A meeting of representatives of all three levels of government was scheduled for the afternoon."

In his thread, Levant also expressed hope that the truckers have a good lawyer. On Thursday, before news about GiveSendGo was reported, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced it had set up a defense lawyer hotline for the truckers. 

