Could Redrawn Districts Mean a Republican Has a Chance in Illinois? There's a Candidate Hoping to Make It So

Illinois Democrats have sought to solidify control through particularly partisan gerrymandering tactics. Jerry Evans, though, a music teacher and business owner, is still making Democrats work for their seats though, by challenging Rep. Bill Foster in the 11th district.

Townhall received a first look at Evans' press release announcing his run.

"I am running for U.S. Congress because I believe that leadership starts with service, integrity, and is fueled by compassion. For over twenty years, I have had the privilege of serving my community as an educator, and empowering young people to experience their God-given potential," Evan said. "The past 2 years of government overreach has not only hurt the children I teach, but my family, and the fifteen families of those I employ, as shutdowns and restrictions threatened my business and their jobs."

He also had strong words for his opponent. "Bill Foster, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden have made the lives of Americans worse by pursuing far-left policies that restrict freedoms, drive up inflation, and overlook the needs of children, the poor- and the everyday American. I am running for U.S. Congress in order to restore freedom, economic and educational opportunity, support safety in our communities, and stand for the fundamental rights of parents, in the United States of America," he concluded.

Despite Democratic desperation, the 11th district may be trending more Republican, as it is now more suburban and rural under the line lines. The 2021 elections showed that suburban voters are trending more Republican, which helped elect Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, all Republicans, in Virginia.

Republicans are already in a good position to regain control of the House of Representatives. Last month, the Cook Political Report predicted that the GOP will take control following the November midterm elections.

Recommended Sick City John Stossel

As a matter of historical trends, the president's party in power tends to lose seats in Congress. Democrats only currently control the House by a handful of seats, and more Democratic members are announcing their retirement by the day. The present total of 28 such members ties the record set in 1994. Republicans ultimately gained 54 seats in the House and took back control.

Democratic redistricting has already succeeded in getting Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the state's few Republican members of Congress, to announce he will not run for re-election.

Foster has represented the district since 2013. He previously represented the 14th district, but was defeated in 2010 by Randy Hultgren, a Republican.