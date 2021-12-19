Nikki Haley Claps Back at Ilhan Omar: 'Manchin's Decision Was a Gift and Second Chance to America'

As Landon covered earlier, squad members were none too happy about Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) decision not to support the reconciliation spending bill, also known as the Build Back Better Act, a key agenda item for President Joe Biden. One of those squad members, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), took to claiming on MSNBC that Manchin "couldn't be trusted" and going on a rant that his "excuses" are "complete bulls**t."

.@IlhanMN: “The excuses [Manchin] just made are complete bullshit…We all know the people of West Virginia would greatly benefit from…long term elderly care and care for people with disabilities. They would benefit from…the child tax credit. They would benefit from pre-K.” pic.twitter.com/ATqXYdpHge — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) December 19, 2021

Omar also tweeted out her foul mouthed reiterations, as she claimed to know what the people of West Virginia need, despite how she represents the 5th district of Minnesota, a rather different part of the country.

Spending money we don’t have is BS. Giving government more control over people’s lives is BS. Glorifying socialism is BS. Manchin’s decision was a gift and second chance to America. #2022 https://t.co/TV5T9exQnf — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 19, 2021

Nikki Haley, who was formerly the governor of South Carolina and went on to serve as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, took notice. It's worth noting that Gov. Haley took pride in balancing the South Carolina budget.

She called out many aspects of Build Back Better as "BS," using a more polite term than Omar did to stress her point. Haley also gratefully declared that "Manchin's decision was a gift and a second chance to America," and included "#2022" in her tweet.

Haley isn't the only one to relate Manchin's move to 2022, when the midterm elections will take place in November. Former Republican turned leftist loon Jennifer Rubin tweeted throughout Sunday lamenting Manchin's move, including that "he's sunk the admin. and guaranteed Ds tank in 2022" and hinted that Manchin "destroyed [Biden's] presidency."

Hard pressed to think of a time a member of the president's party has destroyed his presidency. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2021

IF (and big IF) Manchin means what he says, he's sunk the admin. and guaranteed Ds tank in 2022. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2021

If Manchin is no on both BBB and voting, Biden is done. Democracy is hanging by a thread. Hard to think of anyone more destructive — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 19, 2021

She channeled such tweets into a Sunday afternoon column for The Washington Post where she hysterically claimed that "Manchin deals a devastating blow to Biden and to democracy."

Many of Manchin's issues with the spending bill had to do with cost. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicted it would add $3 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years, which the White House did not take too kindly too, with Jen Psaki claiming that was fake, after having also claimed the bill would cost nothing.