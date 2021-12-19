Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley Claps Back at Ilhan Omar: 'Manchin's Decision Was a Gift and Second Chance to America'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Dec 19, 2021 5:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Landon covered earlier, squad members were none too happy about Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) decision not to support the reconciliation spending bill, also known as the Build Back Better Act, a key agenda item for President Joe Biden. One of those squad members, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), took to claiming on MSNBC that Manchin "couldn't be trusted" and going on a rant that his "excuses" are "complete bulls**t." 

Omar also tweeted out her foul mouthed reiterations, as she claimed to know what the people of West Virginia need, despite how she represents the 5th district of Minnesota, a rather different part of the country. 

Nikki Haley, who was formerly the governor of South Carolina and went on to serve as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, took notice. It's worth noting that Gov. Haley took pride in balancing the South Carolina budget. 

She called out many aspects of Build Back Better as "BS," using a more polite term than Omar did to stress her point. Haley also gratefully declared that "Manchin's decision was a gift and a second chance to America," and included "#2022" in her tweet. 

Haley isn't the only one to relate Manchin's move to 2022, when the midterm elections will take place in November. Former Republican turned leftist loon Jennifer Rubin tweeted throughout Sunday lamenting Manchin's move, including that "he's sunk the admin. and guaranteed Ds tank in 2022" and hinted that Manchin "destroyed [Biden's] presidency."

She channeled such tweets into a Sunday afternoon column for The Washington Post where she hysterically claimed that "Manchin deals a devastating blow to Biden and to democracy."

Many of Manchin's issues with the spending bill had to do with cost. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicted it would add $3 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years, which the White House did not take too kindly too, with Jen Psaki claiming that was fake, after having also claimed the bill would cost nothing. 

