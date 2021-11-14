Jennifer Rubin and Nicolle Wallace Made Particularly Absurd Remarks About Conservatives, Media in Past Week

There's something about these former Republicans that the mainstream media continues to prop up and give a platform to. Nicolle Wallace and Jennifer Rubin are perhaps the most well-known, egregious examples. Wallace, unfortunately, has her own show on MSNBC, "Deadline: White House," which, even more unfortunately, airs for two hours. Rubin is particularly prone to make bizarre claims. This past week, the two women, on separate MSNBC programs, made claims about conservative media.

"A domestic extremism threat unlike any other before in our country's history looms over every facet of American life right now. It's fueled in part by a disgraced ex-president who's still lying about the fact that he lost the 2020 election" - @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/nMY3TS4TFl

Wallace is particularly obsessed with constantly relitigating President Donald Trump's claims about the 2020 election. In the larger context of a segment from Thursday night, though, she lamented "a domestic extremism threat unlike any other before in our country's history looms over every facet of American life, right now," is how she began her show.

She went on to mention in her opening monologue that this "also includes right-wing media networks who glorify vigilantes and supply a steady supply of toxic stew of grievance and violent rhetoric" and that "right-wing radicalization is colliding with the proliferation of guns in America."

Wallace played clips from Fox News and One America News Network shows. She then read an excerpt from The Bulwark, an outlet by another ex-Republican, Bill Kristol, to further drive her point home. This particular piece, "Prepare for the Shock Troops," was written by Ryan Busse.

It's worth reminding that most of the things Rubin says are absurd. If you want to laugh, go check out David Rutz's reporting for Fox News from November 5 about how "Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's guesses about Virginia election don't age well."

"They’re not normal.” @JRubinBlogger has had enough of mainstream media inviting Republicans on talk shows without taking them to task. “This is absolutely untenable.” She says her former GOP is now the party of “ridiculous culture memes,” “violence” and “outright lies.” #Velshi pic.twitter.com/TZXCLzfej2 — Velshi on MSNBC (@VelshiMSNBC) November 13, 2021

This segment in question occurred on Saturday's episode of "Velshi," where Maria Teresa Kumar was filling in as the guest host. "The Republican party for a while now has been tacidly rationalizing violence," Rubin claimed, as she decried Trump's behavior during the 2016 presidential campaign and discussed the GOP's reaction to January 6.

Rubin's remarks then went on to even extend to how this means Republicans shouldn't get media appearances.

"I have to say the mainstream media is part of this. They cover these issues and go right back to having Republicans on talk shows and asking them about other issues. Allowing them to air their phony grieve and rather question about the behavior. This is what fascist regimes go. They use methods of getting their way. They intimidate and threat of violence. This is absolutely intolerable," she ranted.

Going back to attack Republicans, Rubin said that "you have to have new ground rules for the media. They have to stop treating Republicans like normal politicians. They are not normal politicians. This is not normal conduct. This is a party that spends its entire time cooking up ridiculous culture memes and fanning violence and coming up with outright lies."

Kumar told Rubin "what you are saying is absolutely right."

Again, Rubin tends to make some comments and claims that are pretty out there, as does Wallace. They have a platform to say it, though. And now they are decrying how others who disagree with them are not just part of a "domestic extremism threat" or are part of "fascist regimes," but that they shouldn't even have a platform.