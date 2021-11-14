MSNBC
VIP

Jennifer Rubin and Nicolle Wallace Made Particularly Absurd Remarks About Conservatives, Media in Past Week

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 9:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jennifer Rubin and Nicolle Wallace Made Particularly Absurd Remarks About Conservatives, Media in Past Week

Source: Nathan Congleton/MSNBC via AP

There's something about these former Republicans that the mainstream media continues to prop up and give a platform to. Nicolle Wallace and Jennifer Rubin are perhaps the most well-known, egregious examples. Wallace, unfortunately, has her own show on MSNBC, "Deadline: White House," which, even more unfortunately, airs for two hours. Rubin is particularly prone to make bizarre claims. This past week, the two women, on separate MSNBC programs, made claims about conservative media.

Wallace is particularly obsessed with constantly relitigating President Donald Trump's claims about the 2020 election. In the larger context of a segment from Thursday night, though, she lamented "a domestic extremism threat unlike any other before in our country's history looms over every facet of American life, right now," is how she began her show.

She went on to mention in her opening monologue that this "also includes right-wing media networks who glorify vigilantes and supply a steady supply of toxic stew of grievance and violent rhetoric" and that "right-wing radicalization is colliding with the proliferation of guns in America."

Wallace played clips from Fox News and One America News Network shows. She then read an excerpt from The Bulwark, an outlet by another ex-Republican, Bill Kristol, to further drive her point home. This particular piece, "Prepare for the Shock Troops," was written by Ryan Busse. 

It's worth reminding that most of the things Rubin says are absurd. If you want to laugh, go check out David Rutz's reporting for Fox News from November 5 about how "Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's guesses about Virginia election don't age well."

This segment in question occurred on Saturday's episode of "Velshi," where Maria Teresa Kumar was filling in as the guest host. "The Republican party for a while now has been tacidly rationalizing violence," Rubin claimed, as she decried Trump's behavior during the 2016 presidential campaign and discussed the GOP's reaction to January 6. 

Rubin's remarks then went on to even extend to how this means Republicans shouldn't get media appearances.

"I have to say the mainstream media is part of this. They cover these issues and go right back to having Republicans on talk shows and asking them about other issues. Allowing them to air their phony grieve and rather question about the behavior. This is what fascist regimes go. They use methods of getting their way. They intimidate and threat of violence. This is absolutely intolerable," she ranted.

Going back to attack Republicans, Rubin said that "you have to have new ground rules for the media. They have to stop treating Republicans like normal politicians. They are not normal politicians. This is not normal conduct. This is a party that spends its entire time cooking up ridiculous culture memes and fanning violence and coming up with outright lies."

Kumar told Rubin "what you are saying is absolutely right."

Again, Rubin tends to make some comments and claims that are pretty out there, as does Wallace. They have a platform to say it, though. And now they are decrying how others who disagree with them are not just part of a "domestic extremism threat" or are part of "fascist regimes," but that they shouldn't even have a platform. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Now That Glenn Youngkin Has Won, Vulnerable Virginia Democrats in Congress Are in Even More Trouble
Rebecca Downs
'Absolute Cringe': SNL's Attempt To Mock Joe Rogan And Ted Cruz Goes Over Like A Lead Balloon
Scott Morefield
Critical Race Theory is Being Taught, and Has Been for Years, Tucker Carlson Highlights
Rebecca Downs
'Oscar Worthy' Biopic Film 'King Richard' Receives 'The American Dream' Featurette
Rebecca Downs
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese Made the Rounds on the Sunday Shows, and He Had Quite the Spin
Rebecca Downs
'That’s Not America': Winsome Sears Says Voters Are Tired of Racial Politics
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular