Heritage Action Puts MLB on Blast Over All-Star Game in Ad Played During World Series Atlanta Home Game

When the Atlanta Braves advanced to the World Series last weekend, many were quick to point out the sense of sweet revenge it was, considering Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled the All-Star Game out of the city due to an election integrity law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in March. Now, with the series moving to Atlanta for Game 3, Heritage Action is further reminding executives how much they cost Atlanta in an ad titled "Baseball is Back."

In April, woke @MLB executives pulled the All-Star Game out of GA as punishment over the state’s common-sense election integrity law.



?? Watch our new ad airing TONIGHT during Game 3 thanking @BrianKempGA and the GA Legislature for standing against the woke mob. pic.twitter.com/z61uAe4SJT — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) October 29, 2021

The ad clip hits MLB on all the right points, from pointing out the economic cost to questioning why there is no boycott of the games now. "Even the MLB knows the truth," an ad narrator says. "Georgia's new election reform law is fair and guarantees equal rights of every voter." The ad also calls on viewers to "thank Governor Kemp and legislators for defending fair elections."

Gov. Brian Kemp was one of the first to react to the news last weekend.

While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia.



Chop On, and Go @Braves! — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 24, 2021

Kemp's 2018 gubernatorial opponent, Stacey Abrams, has not tweeted about the game.

The ad cites an April 3 article from CNN, which notes that "MLB's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Georgia will have a $100 million impact on the state, tourism official says."

In April, I wrote the MLB’s unforced error that cost Georgia $100 million could be Georgia’s walkoff homerun with a World Series.



Welcome to Atlanta, @MLB. Go Braves!https://t.co/2VjBFXpNWj — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 24, 2021

In a column for Townhall from April, which she also tweeted last weekend once the Braves advanced, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) addressed the cost:

Big corporations like the MLB fell prey to Abrams’ big lies at the expense of hardworking Georgians. Their ready-fire-aim decision to move the All-Star game—based on laws that actually expand access to voting—has hurt the very people they claim to help. Experts estimate Georgia will lose over $100 million in expected revenue. Sadly, Black-owned businesses will feel the economic fallout. 52 percent of Atlanta’s population is African-American, and nearly 30 percentof Atlanta’s businesses are Black-owned. These small businesses are rightfully now calling out the MLB and its selfish, hypocritical decision to move the game to Denver—a city with a significantly smaller minority population and more restrictive voting laws.

In a statement, Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson stated:

In April, woke MLB executives pulled the All-Star Game out of Georgia to punish Georgians over the state’s common-sense election integrity law. Their stunt cost local businesses and workers an estimated $100 million in revenue, and was justified based on lies from the White House and spin from Stacey Abrams, who continues to push the Big Lie that her own Gubernatorial election was stolen. But the people of the Peach State didn’t cave to their bullying, and Georgia’s leaders didn’t back down on election integrity. This is truly poetic justice for Georgians. Despite the best efforts of the woke mob, the Braves are bringing the World Series to the state for the first time since 1999, and the silence from woke executives is deafening. They’ve learned an important lesson: when you go woke, you go broke. Georgians thank Governor Kemp and legislators for standing up to the woke mob and making it easy to vote and hard to cheat in the Peach State.

Heritage Action was heavily involved around the time of its passage, getting the word out there about what the law actually entails.

The series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros is currently tied 1-1.