MLB Moved All-Star Game Out of Atlanta Over Voting Rights. Now the Atlanta Braves Are in the World Series.

Back in April, Major League Baseball decided to punish Atlanta by moving the 2021 All-Star game out of the city in response to a Georgia voting law signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in March. The game was instead played in Denver, Colorado, which as Katie highlighted, actually has fewer early voting days than Georgia. Well, the Atlanta Braves have gone and made it to the World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS), 4-2.

Braves! Major League Baseball pulled the all star game from Atlanta this year and the Braves responded with their first World Series this century! Glorious karma. Love it! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2021

Braves to the World Series. Will @MLB force them to play their home games in Colorado? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 24, 2021

Are the @Braves going to play the World Series in Georgia or is voter suppression no longer a thing? @MLB — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) October 24, 2021

Gov. Kemp called out his 2018 gubernatorial opponent, Stacey Abrams, who has continued to spread lies about that election.

While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia.



Chop On, and Go @Braves! — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 24, 2021

While Abrams has not tweeted about the Braves since their win, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has done so to congratulate them. His congratulatory tweet led some to point out the hypocrisy though of how Warnock did not oppose moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta, despite how doing so would bring economic hardship to Atlanta's small business owners.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), whom Warnock defeated in the January 5 runoff election, tweeted out her congratulations to the team as well, which included sharing the column she wrote for Townhall in April.

In April, I wrote the MLB’s unforced error that cost Georgia $100 million could be Georgia’s walkoff homerun with a World Series.



Welcome to Atlanta, @MLB. Go Braves!https://t.co/2VjBFXpNWj — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 24, 2021

Despite encouraging the team to make it to the World Series, Loeffler also discussed the economic costs. "Experts estimate Georgia will lose over $100 million in expected revenue. Sadly, Black-owned businesses will feel the economic fallout. 52 percent of Atlanta’s population is African-American, and nearly 30 percent of Atlanta’s businesses are Black-owned," she noted.