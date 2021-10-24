Voter Integrity

MLB Moved All-Star Game Out of Atlanta Over Voting Rights. Now the Atlanta Braves Are in the World Series.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
MLB Moved All-Star Game Out of Atlanta Over Voting Rights. Now the Atlanta Braves Are in the World Series.

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Back in April, Major League Baseball decided to punish Atlanta by moving the 2021 All-Star game out of the city in response to a Georgia voting law signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in March. The game was instead played in Denver, Colorado, which as Katie highlighted, actually has fewer early voting days than Georgia. Well, the Atlanta Braves have gone and made it to the World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS), 4-2. 

Gov. Kemp called out his 2018 gubernatorial opponent, Stacey Abrams, who has continued to spread lies about that election. 

While Abrams has not tweeted about the Braves since their win, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has done so to congratulate them. His congratulatory tweet led some to point out the hypocrisy though of how Warnock did not oppose moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta, despite how doing so would bring economic hardship to Atlanta's small business owners.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), whom Warnock defeated in the January 5 runoff election, tweeted out her congratulations to the team as well, which included sharing the column she wrote for Townhall in April. 

Despite encouraging the team to make it to the World Series, Loeffler also discussed the economic costs. "Experts estimate Georgia will lose over $100 million in expected revenue. Sadly, Black-owned businesses will feel the economic fallout. 52 percent of Atlanta’s population is African-American, and nearly 30 percent of Atlanta’s businesses are Black-owned," she noted.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Arkansas GOP Governor Warns of Vaccine Mandates, Says They are Increasing Vaccine Hesitancy
Landon Mion
ADL Tweet on Avoiding 'Cultural Appropriation, Cultural Stereotypes, and Gender Norms' Gets Massively Ratioed
Rebecca Downs
Obama Campaigns with McAuliffe in VA: Republicans are 'Trying to Systematically Prevent' People from Voting
Landon Mion
Youngkin Calls for Loudoun County School Board to Resign After Email Revealed a Sexual Assault Cover Up
Landon Mion

Total Disaster: We Know What Happened Prior to Alec Baldwin’s Accidental Shooting of Cinematographer

Matt Vespa
Pope Francis and Joe Biden Will Meet to Discuss 'Efforts Grounded in Respect for Fundamental Human Dignity'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular