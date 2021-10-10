Dr. Fauci on Whether People Can Trick-or-Treat for Halloween: 'Enjoy It'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back to making his regular Sunday show appearances. During his October 10 appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci told host Dana Bash that people could enjoy trick-or-treating for Halloween later this month. As Bash mentioned, it's "just around the corner."

On #CNNSOTU, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, speaks with @DanaBashCNN about what you can do to be safe on Halloween this year during the pandemichttps://t.co/hiPv2h73AJ — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 10, 2021

Fauci gave the "okay," especially since it's an outdoor activity:

BASH: One last question.



Halloween is just around the corner. A lot of parents are wondering how to trick or treat. Do they hand out candy? Do they walk around with their children?



What's your guidance? FAUCI: I think that -- particularly if you're vaccinated, but you can get out there.



You're outdoors, for the most part -- at least when my children were out there doing trick or treating. And enjoy it. I mean, this is a time that children love. It's a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoyed it.



So, I mean, again, particularly if you're vaccinated. If you're not vaccinated, again, think about it, that you will add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community.



So it's a good time to reflect on why it's important to get vaccinated, but go out there and enjoy Halloween, as well as the other holidays that will be coming up.

It's worth highlighting that he also mentioned this with regards to "the other holidays that will be coming up."

Ultimately, there was time for one last question, with Bash asking Dr. Fauci when people who have been vaccinated can be indoors without a mask. "I hope that's soon. But I can't give a prediction of a date on that," Fauci said.

This Sunday show appearance comes one week after Fauci appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation," where he told host Margaret Brennan that "it’s just too soon to tell" when asked of "we can gather for Christmas." Fauci was forced to walk back his remarks. A day later, he told CNN that "I will be spending Christmas with my family. I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family."

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) posted a recommendation that people open windows and get a ceiling fan for their holiday gatherings, so as to increase ventilation, but, as Landon reported, the CDC said that was last year's guidance posted by mistake.