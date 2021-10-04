CDC Urges Americans to Open Windows, Use Fans for Indoor Holiday Gatherings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to recommend that open windows and use fans at holiday gatherings to increase ventilation in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

However, the agency also discourages people from having indoor gatherings at all.

"Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19," the CDC said. "The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others."

And while the CDC recommends avoiding indoor gatherings altogether as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, it acknowledges that such guidance may not be followed, and thus, encouraged efforts to increase air flow.

"If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible," the CDC says. "You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows."

The CDC also emphasizes that vaccinated individuals are more protected than those who are not. However, vaccinated people people are still encouraged to wear masks indoors in public spaces and in areas with higher levels of COVID-19 transmission.

On Sunday, White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" that it is "too soon to tell" if Americans should gather for Christmas.

"We've just got to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we're going to do at a particular time," Fauci said.