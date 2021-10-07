Biden’s Approval Rating Hits Yet Another New Low

It was a huge deal for the press once President Joe Biden faced approval ratings of under 50 percent, as each time he hit a record low for him. Now, he's getting to another record low, with the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average showing him below 45 percent for the first time.

As of Thursday afternoon, the RCP average shows Biden at 44.3 percent approval rating and with a 48.9 percent disapproval rating.

A Quinnipiac University poll was also released on Wednesday, and the takeaway is not good for the president. "Americans Give President Biden Lowest Marks Across The Board, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds; Majority Say The Biden Administration Is Not Competent," the release reads.

Just 38 percent of adults approve of Biden's job performance, while 53 percent disapprove.

It's noted that in the last poll, from three weeks ago, Biden had a 42 percent approval rating, with 50 percent disapproving.

Working feverishly together, the White House & Democrats in Congress, with critical help from the GOP, have managed to bring President Biden's ratings down to a dismal 38% job approval, 53% disapprove. Biden's ratings are now underwater in every category.https://t.co/ntVuSHyqc2 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 6, 2021

When it comes to whether or not respondents "think that in general the Biden administration has been competent in running the government," 42 percent think it has been, while 55 percent do not.

Very few demographics think the administration has been competent, and they include demographics already favorable, like Democrats (85 percent) and Blacks (77 percent).

Biden similarly receives poor marks of his running of the country in other ways. And, the poll's release notes that there is a significant comparison from other months when it comes to if Biden:

is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no, compared to 51 - 42 percent yes in April;

has good leadership skills: 41 percent say yes, while 56 percent say no, compared to 52 - 44 percent yes in April.

And, not only is Biden underwater in every single issue, it's by double digits on all of them except for how he's handled the pandemic:

Biden received negative scores in the double digits on all but one key issue when Americans were asked about his handling of ... the response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

the economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove;

his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove;

the situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove.

When it comes to immigration and the Mexican border, Biden just barely has a majority of support from Democrats, with 51 and 50 percent support, respectively.

Biden is also underwater with Independents, and severely so. Sixty percent disapprove of the job the president is doing, while 32 percent disapprove.

A strong plurality, at 48 percent, say that they are "very dissatisfied" with "the way things are going in the nation today." In some demographics, a majority say that they are "very dissatisfied.

The poll surveyed 1,326 adults nationwide from October 1-4, 2021 with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Sure enough, Biden is being haunted by how he's not doing much better than his predecessor after all.

"Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration," Tim Malloy is quoted as saying, a polling analyst with Quinnipiac University.