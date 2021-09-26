Women

The Lancet Tweet About 'Bodies with Vaginas' Gets Wrecked

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Lancet Tweet About 'Bodies with Vaginas' Gets Wrecked

Source: AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File

A Friday tweet from The Lancet advertising its new issue got deservedly ratioed because it couldn't bring itself to use the term "women," when talking about periods, and instead used the quote about how "Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected."

Not only is the level of wokeness ridiculous, it's also hypocritical to the very point its making, as some Twitter users pointed out. 

A large majority of the retweets were quoted tweets pointing out the absurdity of the language, including and especially when it comes to how people aren't so keen on trusting science now.

The Lancet is shooting itself in the foot here by tweeting and writing about "bodies with vaginas." In all seriousness, the article posted to its website "Periods on display," by Sophia Davis, has some worthy tidbits as it references the plight of young women and girls in other nations who have to miss school because of their periods. 

Davis does actually write about "women," including in the one paragraph where she does refer to women in such an unnecessary way:

Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected—for example, the paucity in understanding of endometriosis and the way women's pain has been seen as more likely to have an emotional or psychological cause, a hangover from centuries of theorising about hysteria. This exhibition and the Vagina Museum as a whole aim to redress this lack of attention.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NYC Vaccine Mandate for Teachers Delayed by Federal Judge Just Days Before Set to Go into Effect
Rebecca Downs
House Budget Committee Passes Spending Bill
Rebecca Downs
NBA Player Denied Religious Exemption from San Francisco's Vaccine Mandate, Will Not Play Home Games
Landon Mion
What Does It Mean That So Many Americans Support Roe v. Wade?
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CBP: Del Rio Border Crossing Set to Reopen
Landon Mion
Joe Biden Made Quite the Comparison About American and Indian Press During Meeting with Prime Minister Modi
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular