Sean Spicer Speaks Out on Jen Psaki's Going After His Military Record: 'The Gloves Are Off'

Last Thursday, as Townhall reported, 11 Trump appointees to the Military Academy Advisory Boards were told by the Biden administration that they must resign or will be removed. Kellyanne Conway, one of the 11, memorably refused to resign, and shared the letter she sent to President Joe Biden to Twitter.

President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

Another such appointee is Sean Spicer, who likewise tweeted about his refusal to resign.

Instead of dealing w: COVID, extracting stranded Americans from Taliban controlled Afghanistan, aftermath of Hurricane Ida, or a weak jobs report-



This admin prioritizes: campaigning for embattled CA Gov Newsom and removing veterans from the boards of service academies.



(2/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

If you’re wondering why they would want 0 oversight on these boards, let’s be clear: they want to inject liberal ideology — like Critical Race Theory — into the curriculum without pushback.



(4/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

Lt. Gen HR McMaster by the way, was fired from the board of West Point yesterday & this Saturday, September 11th will receive the highest honor West Point instills on graduates.



Ironic. That seems like the kind of highly qualified person I would want on the Board…



(6/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

For 22 years I have had the honor of serving along side some of the most talented, patriotic, & brave individuals America has to offer.



I am a graduate of the US Naval War college, served multiple tours and NEVER has politics entered my service.



(8/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

In short- these bodies have been free from politics & worked in a bipartisan way to support the service academies until now



This admin has questioned the qualifications of people who have served our country & set a dangerous precedent by politicizing these institutions.



(10/10) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 9, 2021

On Monday over Twitter, Spicer shared the letter he sent to the White House.

My letter to the @WhiteHouse in response to the request for my resignation from the Board of Visitors to the US Naval Academy



cc @PressSec @jrpsaki pic.twitter.com/iKJ3sish8u — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 13, 2021

He also addressed the matter in a piece for RealClearPolitics published on September 10, "Removal From Military Board Is Partisan Blacklisting." Spicer began by calling the demand "an unprecedented move" and said that "the Biden administration has broken with tradition of previous presidents."

A consistent theme in Spicer's reaction is how he says White House Press Secretary denigrated him by name and his qualifications, which includes his service.

As he wrote:

In a Wednesday press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki called into question the qualifications of me and everyone else appointed by President Trump. These statements and actions have nothing to do with my qualifications or the qualifications of anyone else the president is ousting. ... This administration is attacking the qualifications of people who have served our country and is setting a dangerous precedent by politicizing these institutions. Our military and the service academy boards should be beyond the reach of petty political stunts like this. While it has been an unspoken tradition that previous White House press secretaries don’t criticize the job of the current holder of that job, Jen took to the podium to personally question my qualification and service. Each of us chooses how to serve this nation. I won't ever question how anyone does that, including Jen Psaki. However, I won't sit back and allow anyone to question my service, qualifications, or patriotism from the White House podium. Joining the military and wearing the uniform of this amazing country remains one of the greatest decisions of my life. For 22 years, I have had the honor of serving alongside some of the most talented, patriotic and brave individuals America has to offer. I'm a proud graduate of the U.S. Naval War College. I have done multiple tours, and politics has never entered into my service. I have served under five presidents of both parties; when you wear the uniform, you serve the commander-in-chief. We take an oath, as officers, to the Constitution, not to a political party. The service academies have traditionally been no-go zones for partisan politics. These hallowed institutions are where people come together to give their best and ensure our military’s future officers have the tools and education they need to successfully lead. Until now, just days before the 9/11 anniversary, no administration ever attempted to turn the service academies into an ideological weapon. Remember, it was Joe Biden who, in his inauguration, pledged to bring America together and unite our nation.

Spicer also spoke to Townhall about such a demand that he resign, as well as how this makes the release of his upcoming book, "Radical Nation," all the more relevant. He explained it's about the people and the policies who are "ultimately trying to achieve... a far left nation." Spicer laid out that "it's not individual policies, it's all towards a greater goal of creating a permanent Democratic majority."

He also affirmed that he will keep raising the issue, including and especially when it comes to Psaki's comments. He noted "Jen [Psaki] chose to go after me, by name, from the podium. She specifically called into question my service to this country. That's something that's never happened before," he indicated, saying "I feel like the gloves are off."

Spicer acknowledged he respects that presidents have the right to choose who serves on their presidential boards. Thus, he resigned from his role as commissioner on the President's Commission of White House Fellows when he was asked to in January.

Even CNN in their reporting last Thursday acknowledged that tthe Military Academy Advisory Board positions are held for three years. Spicer, in his Monday letter, with original emphasis, noted that such termination "would be illegal," as Congressional statutes set these dates.

That letter asked for Catherine Russell, assistant to the president, to "please identify to me any legal authority believed to authorize the termination of my Membership to the Naval Academy Board of Visitors."

Spicer told Townhall that he has three months left in his term, which would entail one more such advisory board meeting.