Kellyanne Has Quite the Response to Being Told to Resign or Be Removed from Military Academy Advisory Board

Posted: Sep 08, 2021 7:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Eleven Trump appointees to the Military Academy Advisory Boards have been by the Biden administration that they must resign or will be removed, CNN reported on Thursday. Not only have many signaled that they will not resign, but they've announced such decisions in particularly memorable ways.

White House Press Secretary confirmed as much during Wednesday's press briefing:

The President's objective is what any president's objective is -- to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values. And so yes, that was an ask that was made.

I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President's qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you're qualified to serve and whether you're aligned with the values of this administration.

Kellyanne Conway, a former senior counselor to Trump, was one of the 11 asked. She tweeted the letter she sent to President Joe Biden on Thursday. "I'm not resigning, but you should," her letter closed with.

"Your decision is disappointing but understandable given the need to distract from a news cycle that has you mired in multiple self-inflicted crises and plummeting poll numbers, including a rise in new COVID cases, a dismal jobs report, inflation, record amount of drugs coming across the southern border, and, of course, the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan that left hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies stranded under Taliban rule," her letter read in part.

She replied to her tweet with a message for her critics, too. It also made a slight reference to her husband, George Conway, a Washington Post columnist and founder of the Lincoln Project. 

"Three former Directors of Presidential Personnel inform me that this request is a break from presidential norms. It certainly seems petty and political, if not personal," her letter also mentioned.

Conway was appointed to the board for the United States Air Force Academy. 

Even CNN's reporting acknowledged that "members typically serve out three-year terms." 

