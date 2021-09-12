Tunnel to Towers Concludes Commemoration of 9/11 Anniversary By Remembering 'the Forgotten Ones' of 9/12

As was reported earlier this month, Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller embarked on the "NEVER FORGET WALK: Following in the Footsteps of the Fallen," a 42 day walk of 537 miles, across six states, with stops including at the the Pentagon, Shanskville, Pennsylvania, and Ground Zero. He walked approximately 15 miles each day.

Siller concluded his walk on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001. While the walk may have ended, a Facebook post from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation proclaimed the group is "committed now, more than ever, to ensuring we all NEVER FORGET."

As part of the anniversary project, Siller and others also read the names on Sunday, September 12, of those who died from 9/11 related illnesses. The event took on Liberty Street, adjacent to Zuccotti Park.

#Tunnel2Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller takes the stage. pic.twitter.com/d8yCR1ZZ8V — Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) September 12, 2021

Tunnel to Towers is known for donating mortgage free homes to eligible veterans and first responders. During Sunday's ceremony, Siller announced that the foundation is delivering 200 mortgage-free homes throughout 2021. The program has been expanded this year to include first responders.

"These heroes worked tirelessly to help lift America up in the wake of this unspeakable attack on our country. They searched through the pile and the rubble to try and bring closure to families who lost loved ones, like mine," Siller said. "Those brave men and women working on the pile helped America get back on its feet. America’s recovery started on September 12, 2001, and on September 12, 2021 we will honor them by reading their names to ensure we never forget."

This guy just never stops. ??@Tunnel2Towers CEO Frank Siller honors lives lost to 9/11 related illnesseshttps://t.co/jQOE5ZnSFw #NeverForget #September11 — Cortney O'Brien (@obrienc2) September 12, 2021

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday morning, Siller referred to these men and women who have since died as "the forgotten ones," but said "we don't want to forget them, because you know what, they died from the same attack my brother died from 20 years ago and we're going to make sure we recognize them today and we're going to make sure that we always do."

Frank Siller's brother, Stephen Siller, a firefighter who died saving others in the World Trade Center. He had just finished his shift, but was determined to still do his part.

When discussing how he felt after the 537 mile walk, Siller said he felt "fantastic," also sharing that "somehow or another my brother's spirit just carried me, and the spirits of all those who died on 9/11, and the spirit of those who have died since."

According to Siller, 257 firefighters, 310 NYPD police officers, and 17 Port Authority police officers have died from related illnesses.

Fox News is donating $1 million to the foundation.

Tunnel to Towers will also read the names of the over 7,000 names of military members who have died during the War on Terror on Veterans Day at the Lincoln Memorial.



