Democratic Congressional Candidate's Tweet on 9/11: 'Not Even Close' That Jan. 6 Was Worse

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Daniel Hulshizer, File

On the anniversary of September 11, Pam Keith tweeted that January 6, 2021 had replaced September 11, 2001 as the "worst thing that happened to America in my lifetime" and that "it's not even close."

Keith, a Democrat, ran against Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) in 2020 for his Congressional seat in the 18th district of Florida. Mast beat her with 56.3 percent of the vote to Keith's 41.5 percent.

Keith ultimately restricted replies on the tweet, but not before getting ratioed by those who reminded her how truly offensive it was.

Keith is not the only one to have made such comparisons. 

Kurt Bardella, formerly of the Lincoln Project, in May said the GOP was worse than Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, the Taliban. He mocked those who were offended by his remarks and doubled down on them. 

Here's one way in which he commemorated the 9/11 anniversary.

Bardella also retweeted this take.

The September 11 attacks resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people. More also died in the aftermath due to health problems. 

