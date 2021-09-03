Candace Owens on Being Denied COVID Test: 'Virus Has Become Increasingly Political'

Candace Owens recently revealed that she had been denied a COVID test from Suzanna Lee, the co-founder of a facility known as Aspen Laboratories.

Just finished my live on Instagram here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGO



As promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Owens herself acknowledged in a statement to Townhall that had it been a private business, it would thus be able to refuse her service. "I want to be very clear: Assuming that Suzanna has not accepted any federal or state funding (which my legal team will be exploring)—assuming that she truly is a private business owner, then she has every right to discriminate against who she serves," Owens said.

The most recent update was shared to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, with Owens pointing out that the facility does receive state and federal funding.

UPDATE. It turns out the facility that rejected my ability to take a Covid test receives both state and federal funding.

So no— she had NO RIGHT to deny me a covid test when my taxes go toward her operations



This situation is currently being escalated to the HHS.



Stay tuned! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Owens' statement to Townhall also highlighted the inconsistencies from the Left. "It should be noted however that she was seeking to prevent me from complying with local covid measures. I thought covid was deadly and dangerous? I thought we were all in this together? What Suzanne has revealed is what many in America have suspected all along; the virus has become increasingly political," she said.

Correct.

And I have no objective issue with a private business owner denying me service.



I actually love that she did it. It proves to the world that the Left is not afraid of Covid or people that are walking around their neighborhoods unvaxxed.



It’s all a political farce. https://t.co/H1YKaeMZKP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Some have, without evidence suggested that Owens sought the test because she may have contracted the virus. Her statement touched upon her reasons for getting tested. "It is worth nothing that I did not want to submit to this test. I was forced to because the Left has pushed for mandates in the form of a demand for routine negative covid tests from unvaccinated individuals in order to travel, work, attend events, etc," Owens' statement continued.

I mean the hashtag #CandaceGotCovid.



??????



Nobody dweebs quite like the Left. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 30, 2021

If you don’t want conservatives to be able to test because of our viewpoints then STOP MANDATING the test, you imbeciles.



I am healthy. I do not want to play the idiotic covid test game any more.



You don’t want me there and I don’t want to be there so END the mandates. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

"It is utterly ridiculous that they are now blocking us from complying with these mandates. Suzanna is proof that we need to do away with these mandates altogether because, as her e-mail suggests, this is not about public health anymore. If it were about public health, she would have wanted to make sure I was negative to protect the Aspen community at large," she also told Townhall.

She makes a point in her email to tell me that she is the only one from Aspen to Texas that can get me a rapid result.



So she was willing to let me wander in her community unvaxxed, untested, and without a means to test—why?



Because she isn’t afraid.



None of you are. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Suzanna makes another suggestion to Owens, though she makes it apparent how inferior she thinks the public testing service is. "The only other local testing option is the free kiosk by city hall. They mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times, do not take appointments so its [sic] walk in only midday weekdays in their back alley."

But if a cakemaker in Colorado refuses service to someone they're an evil bigot? Got it. https://t.co/TueuOqGUlG — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 2, 2021

This is incredible. Will be interesting to see if this woman is fined/punished like the cake baker. https://t.co/BzLdtoH2BJ — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 2, 2021

Owens and others have drawn a parallel to Jack Phillips, the Christian cake baker who declines to design custom made products which go against his religious beliefs, such as those celebrating a same-sex wedding or a transgender person's transition. He continues to be tied up in litigation, despite a 2018 victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission.