hurricane katrina

Hurricane Ida Knocks Out All of Power for New Orleans

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 9:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Hurricane Ida Knocks Out All of Power for New Orleans

Source: AP Manual Upload

Sixteen years after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, Hurricane Ida has. It made landfall on Sunday as a Category 4 storm. As Amie Just reported for NOLA.com, all of Orleans parish is without power due to "catastrophic transmission damage."

Just wrote:

A company spokesperson said the storm had caused a "load imbalance to the company’s transmission and generation" and that Entergy is "making every effort to identify and rectify."

The only power in the city is coming from generators, according to Homeland Security. No further information was immediately available.

The amount of people in the state without power even before the announcement, was 614,000 Energy customers. 

While the storm was a Category 4 when it first made landfall at 12pm noon Port Fourchon, it was a particularly catastrophic storm, and very close to reaching a Category 5. Just reported that the storm sustained winds of 150 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, a Category 5 storm means the winds are at least 157 mph or higher. 

Janice Dean, the Senior Meteorologist for Fox News, has been following the storm. Her updates over Twitter discussed how close the storm was to being a Category 5.

While the winds have slowed to about 125 mph, according to updates from CBS News, that's still a Category 3, nearly Category 4, storm.

Conditions are still bad enough for the 911 system in Terrebonne Parish went down for about 30 minutes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA) is quoted in the Associated Press when it comes to comparing Hurricane Ida to Katrina, which was a particularly dangerous Category 3 storm:

Ida was poised to strike Louisiana 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts. A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans, which took years to recover. 

“We’re not the same state we were 16 years ago,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday, pointing to a federal levee system that’s seen major improvements since Katrina swamped New Orleans in 2005.

“This system is going to be tested,” Edwards said. “The people of Louisiana are going to be tested. But we are resilient and tough people. And we’re going to get through this.”

Sophie Kasakove also reported on the comparisons for The New York Times:

While the impacts of Ida’s storm surge are expected to be less severe than Katrina’s, Ida’s winds and rain are predicted to exceed those that pummeled the Gulf Coast in 2005. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds around 150 miles an hour; Katrina came ashore as a Category 3 with winds of 125 m.p.h.

“It could be quite devastating — especially some of those high-rise buildings are just not rated to sustain that wind load,” said Jamie Rhome, acting deputy director of the National Hurricane Center.

...

Ida’s rainfall also threatens to exceed Katrina’s highs.

The National Hurricane Center estimates that Ida will drench the Gulf Coast with 8 to 16 inches of rain and perhaps as much as 20 inches in some places. Katrina brought 5 to 10 inches of rain, with more than 12 inches in some areas.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
U.S. Embassy in Kabul is Being Evacuated, So What Happens to Those Left Behind?
Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden Actually Checked His Watch During Transfer of Bodies at Dover and He Wasn't Even Subtle About It
Rebecca Downs

U.S. Carried Out Airstrike Targeting Multiple Suicide Bombers Headed for Kabul Airport
Landon Mion

National Security Adviser Says the Taliban Did Not Receive a 'Big List' of People from U.S. Officials
Landon Mion

Fauci: Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines for School Children Is a 'Good Idea'
Landon Mion

Blinken's Claim All He Can Do 'Is Take Responsibility for My Own Actions,' May Explain Articles of Impeachment
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular