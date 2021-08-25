Embassy Urges American Citizens at Kabul Airport to 'Leave Immediately' Due to 'Security Threats'

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued a security alert on Wednesday, warning American citizens to "avoid" going to the airport because of "security threats." With original emphasis, the alert read:

Event: Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so. U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

The alert also listed "Actions to Take," including:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds.

Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews.

Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program(STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter

Such an alert further emphasizes a concern that American citizens trapped in Afghanistan are at the mercy of the Taliban, especially when they're told to "Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews."

The alert was not posted to the Twitter account of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Rather, a pinned tweet from August 20 advises people to monitor the "Alerts and Messages" page, where the alert has been posted.

#Afghanistan: Due to threats outside the Kabul airport, US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates unless you receive instructions to do so. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. https://t.co/InzuVjXhLT pic.twitter.com/6ncsJBEVLu — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 25, 2021

The Travel-State Department Twitter account has the alert as its pinned tweet.

Hours before the alert, Secretary of State Antony Blinken showed up late for a press conference, where he revealed 1,500 Americans still need to be evacuated.