Fox News Poll is Bad News for Biden on the Issues

On Thursday, Fox News released a poll which produced alarming results, specifically that more Democratic voters have a favorable view of socialism than they do of capitalism. Such revelations were only one part of the poll, however.
The poll was conducted August 7-10 with 1,002 registered voters.
President Joe Biden saw a fall in approval ratings for all of the issues respondents were asked to share whether they approved or not of the job he was doing.
The president saw a double digit drop in his handling of the pandemic. Whereas 64 percent of respondents approved when the poll was conducted in June, it's now at 54 percent. The disapproval rating is also up, from 34 percent in June to 42 percent.
Close to a majority, at 49 percent, disapprove of the way Biden is handling the economy. Forty-seven percent approve. In June, 51 percent approved and 47 percent disapproved.
A majority of respondents, at 57 percent, disapprove of Biden's handling of immigration. Just 35 percent approve. This disapproval rating is at a record high on the issue with May, when 57 percent also disapproved, though 38 percent approved then. Biden had his lowest approval ratings on immigration in April, at 34 percent, but it's worth noting that a significant 13 percent were undecided.
Respondents in August, unlike other months, were also polled on crime. A majority, at 51 percent, disapprove of Biden's handling on the issue, while 39 percent approval. This majority disapproval is not shocking, as Biden has been faring poorly on this issue for months, as we've covered.
These disapproval ratings showed up in another way in the poll as well, when respondents were asked how concerned they were.
As Katie covered, 86 percent of respondents said they are concerned with "inflation and higher prices." Americans are almost just as concerned with other issues, too. Respondents, to the tune of 83 percent, are also concerned with "political divisions within the country," and 81 percent are with "violent crime."
The poll also has Biden at his record low approval when it comes to Fox News polls, at 53 percent. His disapproval rating is also the highest it's been with such a poll, at 46 percent. Respondents were asked if they approved or disapproved of the president, and whether "somewhat" or "strongly." A plurality of respondents, at 36 percent, said they "strong disapprove" of Biden.