Top New York Dems Wonder: Why Didn't Cuomo Resign Immediately?

A week after an independent investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that he sexually harassed women in violation of state and federal law, Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally announced he would "step aside." His resignation, however, will not be effective until 14 days from Tuesday's announcement, leaving many to wonder, including fellow New York Democrats, why he is waiting so long.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had called on Cuomo to resign months before he actually did so. He addressed the resignation, specifically the lack of its immediacy, during a Thursday press conference. "I think people should keep a very close eye on him after everything he’s done and I don’t know why it needs to be 12 days, honestly," he said. "I think we’re all ready to move on and I think the quicker we can move on, the better, at this point."

The mayor, who has been one of many to refer to Cuomo as a bully, referenced these concerns as well. "In the end, history will judge him harshly because he amassed power in a way that led to bullying and intimidation and threats," de Blasio added.

Many have pointed out that Gov. Cuomo should also be held accountable for his numerous other scandals, which involved the coverup of nursing home death numbers and giving priority testing and treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus to his friends and family.

"I think there has to be accountability, whatever form that takes” and added, “Others need to be held accountable, as well," de Blasio answered when asked during the press conference if Cuomo should be impeached. "We still have huge questions on the nursing homes and the [death toll] cover-up, on whether vaccines were given as a political favor, supplies were provided to allies and withheld from those the governor didn’t favor."

Gov. Cuomo's predecessor, David Paterson has also weighed in. He said during a Thursday edition of "The Brian Lehrer Show" it was clear the current lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul was "ready to take over right now," and also reminded that Cuomo cited his "love" for New York and his willingness to "let government get back governing." He finds it "suspicious" and "just a little puzzling" when it comes to the timing. He laughed off if he had any theories about what will happen in that time with a "no."

Initially Gov. Eliot Spitzer's lieutenant governor, Paterson served as governor from 2008 until 2010, after his predecessor was forced to resign for a prostitution scandal. It's worth noting that the timeline in Spitzer's instance was much speedier.

On March 10, the same day that The New York Times reported that "Spitzer Is Linked to Prostitution Ring," Spitzer publicly apologized. After he was threatened with impeachment, he resigned on March 12, which was effective five days later, on March 17.

The former federal prosecutor and former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara also balked at the delay of the resignation taking effect, saying he "was a little taken back." He acknowledged "it may be overly cynical on my part — but I believe that Andrew Cuomo was a person of mischief," during Tuesday's "Cafe Insider" podcast episode. "I take him at his word that he intends to resign. Fourteen days is a long time. The Lieutenant governor has been taking steps to be ready. I don't know why she couldn't take office tomorrow. And I hope there's nothing nefarious about the 14 days, but it strikes me as too long a period. You don't have to give two weeks notice to resign as governor," he also said.

Many have speculated Cuomo resigned to avoid impeachment. Should he still be impeached and convicted by the state legislature, however, he will be barred from running for state office again, The Washington Post explained on Tuesday.