Lori Lightfoot Criticized for Tweet Following Cop's Death: Some 'Say We Do Too Much' for the Police

Posted: Aug 08, 2021 8:00 PM
Source: Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool

During what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop on Saturday night, a young Chicago police officer, Ella French, was killed when the passengers started shooting. Another officer is fighting for his life. 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot mourned the death on Twitter, also noting it was "an official day of mourning for the city."

She is also receiving criticism for one of her tweets about the officer's death, however. 

The mayor was also criticized for blaming the death on "guns & the violence they bring," rather than the criminals who commit that violence.

Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, but leads the way in shootings. 

As Odette Yousef reported in a WBEZ Chicago article from June 17:

Hours after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on federal authorities to help Chicago in curbing gun violence, the city experienced its third mass shooting in just four days.

“Unfortunately, Chicago is not unique,” Lightfoot said early on Tuesday. “We are part of a club of cities to which no one wants to belong: cities with mass shootings.”

But a WBEZ analysis of mass shootings suggests that Chicago is, in fact, unique for its frequency and volume of mass shootings. Defining such incidents as those involving at least four shooting victims or deaths — excluding the shooter — the city has seen 124 such events since Jan. 1, 2019. That’s at least twice as many as the city with the second-highest tally, Philadelphia. Despite media coverage of shootings in Chicago, this fact is rarely highlighted.

For the analysis, WBEZ used data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a nonprofit research group that compiles information from several sources about gun-related activity, as well as from the Chicago Police Department. While data from the GVA show that mass shootings drastically spiked across the nation during the pandemic, particularly over the warmer months of June through September, Chicago continues to outpace other large cities.

The analysis shows that Chicago is averaging just under one mass shooting per week since the start of 2019. In all, 82 people have been killed and another 535 have been shot or injured. A map of those incidents shows that they are clustered in the city’s historically disinvested South and West sides. And among the cases where the Chicago Police Department has identified the race of mass shooting victims, more than 82% were Black, according to the analysis.

Local news outlet WGNTV recently reported that there were 461 in the month of July alone, with 614 people shot. Ninety percent of the 105 murders were a result of gun violence.

Most Popular