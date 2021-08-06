Biden Approval Rating Continues to Go Down in the Polls

As we've been following, President Joe Biden's approval rating has continued to sink. Indeed Mark Penn, co-director of Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, has said Biden’s "honeymoon... is officially over."

One of the latest examples comes from Quinnipiac results released Wednesday, which warned that "Biden Loses Ground On His Handling Of COVID-19 Response."

The poll surveyed 1,290 U.S. adults nationwide from July 27-August 2. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

According to this recent poll, Biden has an approval rating of 46 percent, with 43 percent disapproving. In Quinnipiac's May poll, those numbers were at 49-41 percent.

"Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling - the response to the coronavirus," one question asks. Biden has an approval rating of 53 percent, and 40 percent disapproval. While he still has majority approval, it's a double digit difference from May, when he his numbers were at 65-30. As one can see, the gap is thinning.

While the poll headline focuses on the pandemic response, Biden fares poorly across the board of issues. In fact, the question above is the only one where he has higher approval than disapproval.

Another question asked about the economy, where 48 percent of respondents disapproved, compared to 43 percent who approved. A plurality of Independents, at 47 percent, disapprove. In May, those numbers were completely reversed, with 48 percent approving; a plurality of Independents still disapproved though, at 45 percent.

Biden fared particularly poorly when respondents were asked about "gun violence." Only 32 percent approved, compared to 55 percent who disapproved.

It's also worth noting that over a majority of respondents, at 54 percent, think Biden will run again in 2024, compared to 33 percent of those who do. Significantly, not even a majority of Democrats think he'll run again. A plurality do, at 45 percent.

A strong plurality, at 48 percent, think it will be "bad" for the country if he runs, compared to the 37 percent who say it will be "good." A plurality of Independents, at 47 percent, say it will be bad.

In providing analysis for The Hill, Mychael Schnell pointed out that this latest Quinnipiac poll is in sharp contrast to a CBS News/YouGov poll from July 14-21, which showed that 66 percent of respondents thought that the president was doing a "good job."