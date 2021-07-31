Victims Rights Advocate Running for AG Has 'Determined' Message for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Friday marked World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is an observance proclaimed by the United Nations. It's also important for Virginia Del. Jason Miyares (R-82), not merely as the Republican nominee in this year's statewide election for attorney general, but as a former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Virginia Beach and as a current member of the House of Delegates where he has served since 2016.

"July 30th was World Day Against Trafficking in Persons - a day set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness for one of the most heinous crimes, Human Trafficking. Human Trafficking is so dangerous because it happens everywhere, and it’s often hard to see the signs before it’s too late," Miyares explained in a statement for Townhall.

You can also read about how to spot signs and about resources for victims in a column for Townhall by Jason Piccolo.

Miyares also shared "I am determined to make sure Virginia is leading the fight against Human Trafficking. I was recognized by the Safe House Project for my work combatting this crime in the House of Delegates, and as Attorney General I will work with survivors, experts and activists to raise awareness and teach Virginians how we can prevent and eventually eradicate this horrible crime."

"Fight Human Trafficking" is also listed on Miyares' campaign website as a top issue.

In a list of endorsements shared to his campaign website, Tanya Gould, a candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates mentions Miyares' commitment to such a cause. She is quoted as saying:

I support Jason because we need a fighter in the Attorney General office. As a former prosecutor, Jason always stood against perpetrators of human trafficking. As a delegate he was recognized by the Safe House Project for his work on combating human trafficking. Jason will give a voice to the victims who have been forgotten by Richmond.

Miyares also commemorated "National Human Trafficking Day" in a Facebook live video.

Yesterday, the office of Attorney General Mark Herring, who is running for re-election against Miyares, announced he "has asked for funds to be included in the introduced budget to expand the OAG’s human trafficking initiatives into other jurisdictions," as the legislature prepares for a special session.

Virginia's statewide elections are being closely watched, as Virginia and New Jersey are the only such statewide races which are off-year elections.