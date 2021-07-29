Chip Roy Schools Texas Democrats: 'You're Aware You're Violating Texas Law by Being Here Instead of in Texas?'

Texas Democrats just won't leave. Seriously, a few still remain in Washington D.C. even though these state legislators have been here for weeks now, having fled their state to make their presence known at the U.S. Capitol. This charade was carried out in protest of an election integrity law being considered in Texas.

Some members have participated in House hearings to discuss their stance on voting rights, including Thursday's Oversight Committee hearing on "Democracy in Danger: The Assault on Voting Rights in Texas."

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) used his time to question his fellow Texans if they were aware that their presence was illegal under state law considering they were in D.C. and not in Texas during the legislative session.

"The three of you are aware that you are, in fact, violating Texas law by being here right now instead of being in Texas during legislative session?"#Txlege #Txdems pic.twitter.com/KiqU4t4loJ — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) July 29, 2021

"Now, each of the three of you are aware that you are, in fact, violating Texas law by being here right now instead of being in Texas during legislative session?," Roy asked. "And that it would be in order to arrest you if you were in the state of Texas to get you back to the state House? We agree that those are the facts?"

State Rep. Diego Bernal (D-123) tried to argue that it was unconstitutional, though when prompted further to simply say whether it was the law in Texas, he claimed "I don't think so."

Rep. Roy set the record straght by reminding him that the law dictates "you're supposed to be in session, that you're supposed to be there carrying out your constitutional duty."

State Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D-141), also addressed her view of the law when responding to Roy's question that she did agree with the For the People Act. She went on to address Chair Jamie Raskin (D-MD), saying "I'm ready to be arrested. I'm not violating the law, and I'm representing my constituents, and I stand ready. Bring handcuffs and I'm ready to go," she proclaimed before Rep. Roy went on to reclaim his time.

"For the record, my-the representatives from Texas believe they should have to defer to Washington, defer to the federal government, on what we should do for election laws in the state of Texas," Rep. Roy had also said in his remarks above, based on affirmative responses from State Rep. Bernal, State Rep. Nicole Collier (D-95), and State Rep. Thompson.

The fact of the matter is there is fraud in elections



The fact of the matter is #Txlege is putting forward a good faith effort to improve election laws



The fact of the matter is #TXDems fled TX to Washington & are asking Washington to step over the interests and voters of Texas pic.twitter.com/Hy71AmSGBq — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 29, 2021

Rep. Roy also used his time to offer an argument in favor of the proposed Texas legislation. "The fact of the matter is there is fraud in elections, the fact of the matter is there is the legislature's putting forth a good faith effort to try to reform our election laws in the state of Texas, and the fact of the matter is Texas Democrats fled Texas to Washington, where they're asking Washington to step over the interests and the voters of Texas," he concluded his remarks with.

The Texas Tribune reported earlier this month that the Texas Senate voted in favor of the legislation.