Texas Democrat Who Fled to DC Tweets About Making the Rest of Us Suffer with a Mask Mandate

As Landon covered earlier today, it turns out that three of the Texas Democrats have tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus after they and nearly 50 others fled the state to Washington, D.C., in order to deny their legislature a quorum for considering voter integrity bills.

One of the Texan Democrats who traveled was Rep. Gene Wu (D-Houston), who, as Katie highlighted, has some pretty insufferable tweets.

In his one of his more recent tweets, Wu quipped he is going to ask to ask President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to institute a mask policy, as he mockingly responded to a tweet.

When the historians ask "who saved America from COVID19?"



I will say, "It wasn't Trump or Biden, it was the MAGA Troopers. They demanded full masking, even though they've been loudly railing against that exact thing. Heroes. Every single one. Even the ones in federal prison." — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

While this article was being written, the tweet Wu was responding to became unavailable, as the owner deleted the account. It was of Vice President Kamala Harris speaking to the members in an indoor room, while she and others were without masks.

Shout out to my brothers and sisters reminding everyone to be masked!



Airplanes.

Schools.

Concerts.

Churches.

Sports stadiums.

Grocery stores.

Gun ranges.



Let's wear our MASKS and GET VACCINATED to STOP THE SPREAD of the Delta variant. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

Despite CDC guidelines and federal mandating all passengers, regardless of vaccination status wear a mask while at the airport, on the airplane, and using other methods of travel, Wu and his colleagues all appeared without masks on their charter bus and private plan to D.C.

Thank you @texascr!!!



I know the Old Republicans are pushing anti-mask and anti-vaccine positions.



It is tremendously brave of you to buck that trend and support full masking and full vaccinations!



There's hope for you yet. https://t.co/WudSjvH0yL — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

COVID19 DELTA variant is spreading fast.



We are prepared for masking and distancing mandates and guidelines.



I hope you are too. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

Wu is the member who tweeted about his first meal as a fugitive.

My fist meal as a fugitive.



Delicious. pic.twitter.com/97M2CmPFXO — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

He's also used profanity when mocking the appearance of a Republican colleague, state Rep. Briscoe Caine, who has Asperger Syndrome.

Holy shit. Did you ask OAN to make you look like a serial killer? pic.twitter.com/PCWPNGNdEF — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 15, 2021

Y'all do whatever you want.



I've never treated Cain differently than any other member, and he's never asked to be treated differently.



If he can insult and make fun of other people, then he can take it too. I will continue to apply the same rules to him. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 16, 2021

A statement from Saturday evening indicated that Vice President Harris and staffers will not be quarantining as they "were not in close contact" and are "fully vaccinated."

VP Harris, who met with the fleeing Texas lawmakers in DC, will not be quarantining. Her office said there's no need, based on the timeline of the positive tests.



(Three of the Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19.) pic.twitter.com/JpuiJOQZLN — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 17, 2021

For fully vaccinated people to test positive is rare, but can still happen. If they are fully vaccinated and do contract the virus, though, the case is likely to be very mild.

Thank you for all the comments concerning masking.



I'll forward your request to Congress and the White House to ask that we reinstitute a national masking requirement.



I appreciate and welcome the vocal support for such a mandate. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 17, 2021

Correction: A previous version of this story reported that Gene Wu had been one of the three Texas Democrats who tested positive for COVID.