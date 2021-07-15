Chair of Black Congressional Caucus Appearing with Anti-Semites Arrested for Protest in Senate Building

On Thursday, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) proved just how much she hates the filibuster and aggressively favors the For the People Act by getting arrested for leading a protest into the Senate Hart building. Beatty is the chair of the Black Congressional Caucus.

The U.S. Capitol Police tweeted a statement about the arrest made today:

Rep. Beatty's Twitter account also documented the arrest, with video footage also available.

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

WATCH LIVE: Speak Out: Call to Action Day on Capitol Hill. Marching to U.S. Senate to demand action. Black women. Free to vote!



— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Shortly after, her account simply tweeted #GoodTrouble.

Known anti-Semites and co-founders of the Women's March, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, are seen posing with Rep. Beatty throughout the day. As the Women's March was not considered extreme enough for Sarsour and Mallory, they left in 2019 and co-founded Until Freedom.

They also spoke with others at an event beforehand.

Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message. ??? #OurPowerOurMessage pic.twitter.com/YyGT4uayto — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Congresswoman ?@RepBeatty? escorts a group of activists into Hart for a sit in on voting rights.



We expect arrests to begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/FPAumcZ34J — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) July 15, 2021

The congresswoman led a series of activists into the building who linked arms as they chanted "End the filibuster," "free the vote," and "fight for justice," including while arrests were being made. Beatty and others present were protesting "voter restriction laws" and demanding the passage of the For the People Act.

The day's events were also publicized in a press release from the congresswoman's office and billed as "Speak Out: Call to Action Day on Capitol Hill."

Today, U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Chair of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), will join an all-star group of civil rights champions, advocates, and allies for “Speak Out: Call to Action Day on Capitol Hill.” The event is in response to numerous voter restriction laws being passed in states across the country, as well as Senate Republicans’ refusal to engage meaningfully in drafting federal legislation to ensure that every American has equal access and opportunity to vote. Immediately following the program, Beatty will march alongside attendees to the Hart Senate Office Building to demand change. In anticipation of taking the stage, Beatty said: “Fifty-six years after the passage of the Voting Rights Act, Americans’ right to vote is still under attack as state legislatures work overtime to dilute our power. So, as Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus—but more importantly as a Black woman—I join with the chorus of individuals demanding justice, change, and the guarantee that my vote counts just like everybody else’s vote counts. This is Our Power, Our Message.”

Local news outlet WBNS 10 TV also provided coverage of the event.




