Allen West is Running for Governor of Texas

On Sunday, Col. Allen West announced he was challenging Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) in a Republican primary for the 2022 race. Patrick Svitek reported for The Texas Tribune that West made the campaign official at Sojourn Church in Carrollton.

Maybe you heard about this today? Your prayers are appreciated. Links to get involved with the campaign are posted on this thread at @West4Texas https://t.co/jGOWBSpKLo — Allen West (@AllenWest) July 4, 2021

As far as platform, West mentioned three issues...

- make sure Texas energy resources are "not the subjection to the Green New Deal"

- secure border "to ensure that Texas is for Texans"

- "We cannot live in a state that is the No. 1 state for human sex trafficking" — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 4, 2021

As Svitek mentioned, this announcement comes not long after West resigned as the Texas GOP chairman, which is effective July 11. Such a move had fueled speculation that West was seeking higher office.

Though Abbott tends not to respond, West has gone after the sitting governor he is challenging before. From Svitek:

West quickly hinted that he was considering a run for statewide office after he announced his resignation, though speculation had run rampant for months that he was eying a bigger job. As state party chairman, he did not shy away from conflict with state leaders, most notably Abbott. Since his election as Texas GOP chair in July of last year when he soundly beat then-incumbent James Dickey, West has criticized Abbott's coronavirus response and sought to push the governor's legislative agenda further to the right. Abbott has mostly ignored West's attacks. But the governor has increasingly catered to his right flank in recent months as he has appeared to try to tamp down potential vulnerabilities ahead of his reelection campaign.

While West may be a known Trump fan, something Svitek mentioned in his reporting, he also knows what really matters. Svitek quoted West, who in June pointed out "You know, I don't serve President Trump. I serve God, country and Texas. So that does not affect me whatsoever."

West served as as member of Congress from 2011-2013, for the 18th district. He was beaten by Democrat Rep. Patrick Murphy in an incredibly tight and closely watched race, 50.3 to 49.7 percent. Following a recount, West conceded two weeks after the election.



