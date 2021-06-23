Mitt Romney

BREAKING: It Appears Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Has Been Reached: 'We're Happy It's Over'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 8:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

According to CNN's Manu Raju and Newsy's Nathaniel Reed, it appears that a bipartisan agreement has been reached on infrastructure legislation. The deal appears to have been struck by senators as well as White House advisors.

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) were particularly chatty with reporters and with each other.

The White House confirmed "an outline of a potential agreement" on Thursday evening with a brief statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

White House senior staff had two productive meetings today with the bipartisan group of Senators who have been negotiating about infrastructure. The group made progress towards an outline of a potential agreement, and the President has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in person.

Talks between President Joe Biden and Republicans led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia failed earlier this month

Should the legislation manage to pass the U.S. Senate with the required 60 votes, it will prove that the filibuster can remain. Many on the left have been particularly rabid in their disdain for the filibuster. So far, though, Sen. Manchin, in addition to his Democratic colleague Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, have stood strong in their opposition to get rid of it. 

The senators will meet with the White House tomorrow.

