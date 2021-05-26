Twitter Takes Down Tweet from Richard Marx Inciting Violence Against Rand Paul

Politico Playbook on Wednesday morning shared the news that Twitter finally took down the tweet from C-list celebrity Richard Marx, who had incited violence against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Sunday. On Monday, the senator's home in Kentucky received a letter containing white powder, which also had an image from GQ of Paul with his arm in a sling and he was in various casts following an assault from his neighbor, Rene Bouchard. The letter read "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you mother*****." Sen. Paul's wife, Kelly Paul, alerted the FBI, which has launched an investigation.

RAND PAUL vs. ’80s POP STAR: Twitter removed a tweet from ’80s pop singer Richard Marx for violating its rules after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said it encouraged violence against him. (The tweet came days before someone sent a suspicious package with white powder to the senator’s home in Kentucky.) But that hasn’t stopped Marx from spreading the message in his original tweet — that if he ever meets the neighbor who assaulted Paul in 2017, he will “hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” Marx has instead been retweeting a slew of messages supporting his initial tweet, like this one and this one. Good luck breaking this one up, @jack.

As mentioned above, Marx is doubling down, through several tweets and retweets ever since that letter was sent to the senator's home:

Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for a threatening package. Marx's lyrical response was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.https://t.co/vwnvW4B4mz pic.twitter.com/Q2EJoUP0ei — SpeedReads (@SpeedReads) May 26, 2021

BREAKING: Rand Paul is blaming an unrelated tweet by singer Richard Marx for inciting someone to send the senator a package of white powder. But it actually happened because of a mistake.



The man went to a GOP rally and thought they were yelling “White Powder! White Powder!” — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 25, 2021

#RussianRand blaming Richard Marx for his own treasoning is a flex I never saw coming @richardmarx — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF ?? (@taradublinrocks) May 25, 2021

Rand Paul is a whiney 5yr old. He has no trouble inciting racists who attack POC, or insurrectionists who attack the Capitol



But @richardmarx tweeting a joke about buying his neighbour a drink, caused Rand to soil his diapers ?? https://t.co/Lr65khHA3Z — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) May 25, 2021

Richard Marx : I’d buy Rand Paul’s neighbor drinks.



The Right: OMGGG!!! The audacity!!! Cancel him, Cancel him now!!!



Side Note: Rand Paul was 1 of 6 who voted against the FIRST COVID Relief bill while still receiving his salary / doing NOTHING but staying home and Tweeting. — Bertie (@Bertiessmile) May 25, 2021

You know who actually put multiple people’s lives at potential risk? https://t.co/WyxuTka0Iz — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

Another nameless, faceless, gutless MAGA-Moron with some truly hysterical bullshit. ???? https://t.co/DbkyBMCmFd — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

The MAGAts are the ultimate snowflakes. https://t.co/433jkJieHX — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

Yeah, Robby. I’m the only person on Twitter who’s ever referenced Rand Paul’s neighbor. Must have been me. This was also a day after that traitor made a public showing of refusing the vaccine. Also, you’re a grown man still using “Robby” so I’m not surprised you’re an idiot. https://t.co/WzhstQ3h5h — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 25, 2021

You see, Johnny-Bob…unlike your hero/führer now residing down at MaraLoco, I never incited nor even suggested anyone be violent. Certainly not towards the traitor known as Rand Paul. I’m just saying that the fact someone slugged him doesn’t break my heart. https://t.co/uZTZ522KES — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 24, 2021

You worship a racist traitor who not only consistently endorsed political violence but incited it on Jan. 6. Just because you served doesn’t mean you’re not a traitor now. Listen to you? No one does. You’re such a useless hack you can’t even get a gig on Newsmax or OAN. https://t.co/pqO3BZDJW7 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 24, 2021

The Daily Mail has a screenshot of the now removed tweet, which reads "'I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume."

Both Rand and Kelly Paul have taken to Twitter to speak out against this latest threat.

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021

Just this weekend. For years people like @BetteMidler have cheered Rand’s horrific attack and serious injuries. The former teacher of the year @RodRobinsonRVA tweeted that Rand’s attacker was a “hero” and urged Mitch McConnell’s neighbors to “step up”. Why is he still teaching? — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

I am sick of the hatred and vitriol from people who boast of their “empathy and compassion” in their bios. Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the “experts.” We won’t be intimidated. And yes, we have guns. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

Sen. Paul also appeared on Fox News' "The Story" to speak with Martha McCallum to emphasize "I'm tired of it" about "the violence coming from the left." The appearance was from Tuesday, before the tweet was taken down.



