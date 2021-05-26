Twitter

Twitter Takes Down Tweet from Richard Marx Inciting Violence Against Rand Paul

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: May 26, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Politico Playbook on Wednesday morning shared the news that Twitter finally took down the tweet from C-list celebrity Richard Marx, who had incited violence against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Sunday. On Monday, the senator's home in Kentucky received a letter containing white powder, which also had an image from GQ of Paul with his arm in a sling and he was in various casts following an assault from his neighbor, Rene Bouchard. The letter read "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you mother*****." Sen. Paul's wife, Kelly Paul, alerted the FBI, which has launched an investigation.

The relevant blurb from Politico reads:

RAND PAUL vs. ’80s POP STAR: Twitter removed a tweet from ’80s pop singer Richard Marx for violating its rules after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said it encouraged violence against him. (The tweet came days before someone sent a suspicious package with white powder to the senator’s home in Kentucky.) But that hasn’t stopped Marx from spreading the message in his original tweet — that if he ever meets the neighbor who assaulted Paul in 2017, he will “hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.” Marx has instead been retweeting a slew of messages supporting his initial tweet, like this one and this one. Good luck breaking this one up, @jack.

As mentioned above, Marx is doubling down, through several  tweets and retweets ever since that letter was sent to the senator's home:

The Daily Mail has a screenshot of the now removed tweet, which reads "'I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume."

Both Rand and Kelly Paul have taken to Twitter to speak out against this latest threat.

Sen. Paul also appeared on Fox News' "The Story" to speak with Martha McCallum to emphasize "I'm tired of it" about "the violence coming from the left." The appearance was from Tuesday, before the tweet was taken down.


